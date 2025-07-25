Error Jordan: Mistakes Make the Air Jordan 4 'Rare Air' Iconic
NBA legend Michael Jordan became the greatest basketball player of all time by always delivering when his team needed it the most. Nike and Jordan Brand are carrying on that legacy by giving the sneaker community what it needs most.
Throughout this year, many of the most coveted Air Jordan sneakers have been released in OG and new colorways. This weekend, Jordan's fourth signature sneaker drops in a new colorway that pays homage to unexpected beginnings.
Below is what athletes and fans must know about the Air Jordan 4 'Rare Air' and how to plan for securing the sneakers at retail prices.
Shopping Information
The Air Jordan 4 'Rare Air' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, July 26. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in full-family sizing on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.
The shoes will be available in full-family sizing: adult ($220), big kid ($160), little kid ($100), and toddler ($85) sizes. The full-size run is an indication of the company's confidence in the sneaker release.
Will these sneakers sell out? The Air Jordan 4 is a timeless model, and the 'Rare Air' colorway is generating significant interest from the sneaker community. However, early reports indicate a massive stock of the shoes (meaning an easier time for most shoppers trying to find the shoes at retail price).
Details
The 'Rare Air' colorway retells the legendary story of incorrect Air Jordan samples landing at retail partners around the globe in the early days of the sneaker line.
The error reveals the imperfect hodgepodge placements of logos, stitches, and more. This colorway is a fresh interpretation of the 'Rare Air' series.
The silhouette sports a premium mix of leather and suede on the black upper. Nike Air heel branding, stamped "Rare Air" insoles, and removable tongue patches create a rare edition that reminds us how to turn flaws into awes.
History
The Air Jordan 4 was originally released in 1989. It was the first Jordan model to be released globally. While Jordan had not yet won an NBA Championship with the Chicago Bulls, his greatness and popularity were undeniable.
The Air Jordan 4 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe, but the retro hoop shoes are perfect for any setting. Even better, this stylish colorway will excite fans of all ages.
