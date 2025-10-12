The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" Quietly Restocked Again Online
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
Nike and Jordan Brand have not held back in 2025. It has easily been one of the most exciting years for footwear, as several of Michael Jordan's most popular Air Jordan sneakers were released in fan favorite colorways.
In fact, there were so many exciting drops that some ultra-popular shoes sat on shelves longer than expected. Luckily for fans, one of the hottest sneakers of the summer was quietly restocked at Foot Locker this morning. Below is what fans must know about the Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway.
Air Jordan 5 "Grape"
After more than a decade, the Air Jordan 5 "Grape" returned in June and was restocked in July. Just when we thought the shoes had finally sold out, they have been restocked in most adult sizes ($215) on the Foot Locker website as of this morning.
The "Grape" colorway was a bold step away from the Bulls-themed colorways of the era. It features a white leather upper with Grape Ice and New Emerald accents. This release stays true to the original with white laces, Nike Air branding, and all of the other timeless "Grape" design elements.
The shoes are no longer suitable for performance basketball, but they remain stylish and comfortable enough for almost any occasion. The translucent netting on the tongue and quarter panels pairs with a matching translucent outsole. Lastly, the Nike Air cushioning sits in a soft midsole.
Air Jordan 5 "Soft Pink"
The "Grape" colorway is not the only Jordan's fifth signature sneaker to grab headlines this weekend. The Air Jordan 5 "Soft Pink" dropped for $215 in adult sizes on the Nike website as well as select retailers.
Certainly more suitable for the fall and winter, the "Soft Pink" colorway is a new style that does have the rich history of its "Grape" counterpart.
The silhouette features a white leather upper contrasted by black accents and eye-catching shades of Medium Soft Pink. The silver tongues provide the perfect place for the pink Jumpman logo to pop off the shoes.
There is still plenty of time left in this calendar year for Nike and Jordan Brand to make more noise, and that is music to the ears of sneakerheads. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.