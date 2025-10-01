LaVar Ball Still Thinks He Can Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1, Even With Only One Foot
LaVar Ball, the father of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo, had his right foot amputated earlier this year following a "serious medical issue"—but that's not stopping him from keeping his word.
Known for his exuberant confidence in not only his sons, but also himself, Ball went viral several years ago for claiming that he could beat Michael Jordan—yes, that Michael Jordan—in a 1-on-1 game of basketball. Now down an extremity, he still seems to believe in his abilities:
"You know I can," Ball said when asked if he could still take down basketball's GOAT. "All day, every day. I'll take it off so it'll be even."
Here's a look:
Ironically, when Ball called Jordan out back in 2017, the six-time NBA champion rebuked his claim by saying that while "it doesn't deserve a response ... I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged."
Never change, LaVar. Never change.