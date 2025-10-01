SI

LaVar Ball Still Thinks He Can Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1, Even With Only One Foot

The Ball family patriarch is known for his exuberant confidence.

Mike Kadlick

LaVar Ball is sticking to his word.
LaVar Ball is sticking to his word. / Sean Logan, The Arizona Republic, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

LaVar Ball, the father of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo, had his right foot amputated earlier this year following a "serious medical issue"—but that's not stopping him from keeping his word.

Known for his exuberant confidence in not only his sons, but also himself, Ball went viral several years ago for claiming that he could beat Michael Jordan—yes, that Michael Jordan—in a 1-on-1 game of basketball. Now down an extremity, he still seems to believe in his abilities:

"You know I can," Ball said when asked if he could still take down basketball's GOAT. "All day, every day. I'll take it off so it'll be even."

Here's a look:

Ironically, when Ball called Jordan out back in 2017, the six-time NBA champion rebuked his claim by saying that while "it doesn't deserve a response ... I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged."

Never change, LaVar. Never change.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NBA