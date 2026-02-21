Charles Barkley's Retro Nike Sneakers Are Still Available Online

Yesterday, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley celebrated his 63rd birthday. Instead of taking the day off, Barkley showed up for work and talked hoops on ESPN's "Inside the NBA."

Younger fans know Barkley for his entertaining personality on television, but he made his name by dominating the hardwood and the sneaker industry in the 1990s. In fact, Barkley's signature sneaker line is so popular that it still gets retro releases and sells out in most colorways.

However, some of Barkley's sneaker drops fly under the radar and don't get the hype they deserve. That is exactly what happened with the Nike Air Max2 CB '94 "Triple Black" colorway.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 "Triple Black" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max2 CB '94 "Triple Black" colorway returns periodically, with the latest release in May 2025. However, the shoes were restocked in December 2025 and are still available online at Hibbett.com for $160 in adult sizes.

Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of Barkley's second signature basketball shoe on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. However, the average resale prices remain stubbornly high. So, now is a great chance to scoop up some of Barkley's kicks at retail price.

Design Details

The Nike Air Max CB 2 '94 features a Black leather upper, nubuck overlays, and contrasting Dark Charcoal detailing on the mesh tongue and interior bootie. Lastly, the rubberized Air Max 2 patch on the tongue and Nike Air branding on the heel remain true to the original.

Barkley's hoop shoes do not come with any additional accessories or special packaging. However, Nike recently dropped iconic "I am not a role model" shirts that pair perfectly with the kicks.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Max CB 2 '94 is a high-top retro basketball shoe that speaks to Barkley's attitude and ferocity on the court. While it is no longer considered a performance model, it still delivers the same backboard-shattering style and redefined comfort as it did in the 1990s.

It features a lacing system with elastic bands that stretch for a secure fit. Perforations at the sides provide breathability, while a visible Max Air unit in the heel cushions every step.

Charles Barkley's Nike History

Barkley wore several iconic Nike models throughout his NBA career. However, the Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 is widely considered his most popular hoop shoe. The former Phoenix Suns power forward debuted the basketball shoes during the 1993-94 NBA season, and they were a smash hit.

Barkley started his career with Nike and re-signed multiple sneaker deals over the past 40 years. His old friend, Michael Jordan, gave Barkley life-changing advice with his second Nike sneaker deal. Jordan suggested that Barkley renegotiate his contract to $1 million per year plus stock options, rather than $3 million per year.

Charles Barkley wears the Nike Air Max 2 CB '94. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Barkley said that he "actually made probably 10 times the amount of money" from his Nike deal and is still with the brand to this day.

