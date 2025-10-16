The "Air Jordan" Book Takes Flight in Ultimate and Classic Collections
Jordan Brand has officially announced the release of "Air Jordan," written by author Adam Bradley with a foreword by Michael Jordan.
"Sorry to disappoint you, but this is not a book about the game of basketball. Instead, it's a celebration. A celebration of 40 years of greatness," Jordan opens in the book.
This is the first authorized book that's not focused on Jordan's life or his athletic career, but on the impact he and Jordan Brand have made in the world.
Book Overview
Divided into six chapters to honor Jordan's six championship rings, the book brings to life how Jordan Brand, the company, and Jordan the man, revolutionized design, reshaped business, dominated pop culture, remixed style, elevated athletics, and shaped a legacy that will last for generations to come.
The book includes never-before-published items from Jordan's personal archives, including his college cap and gown, childhood trophies, and historic apparel pieces, which were photographed exclusively for this book.
Book Details
The cultural dominance of the Brand and the man is embodied through gatefolds featuring everything from hundreds of hip-hop lyrics that reference Jordan to his iconic advertisements with both Nike and other brands.
The book highlights the legacy of design, innovation, artistry, and cultural influence of the Brand and the man himself. Even better, embodying the spirit of greatness, the book features rare materials from Nike's private corporate archives alongside exclusive images of Jordan's personal keepsakes, clothing, and memorabilia.
Shopping Information
The first thing readers will notice is the picture jumping off the cover. The book's cover showcases a never-before-published photograph of Jordan by Annie Leibovitz, bringing to life a mirror image of the symbol that has served as an inspiration for decades.
It will launch in Assouline's Ultimate ($2,300) and Classic ($123) formats, commemorating the aspiration and excellence of Air Jordan. Online shoppers can purchase the book while supplies last at assouline.com.
Customers purchasing the Ultimate version will receive a limited-edition, Italian-made oversized silk scarf centered around the Jumpman logo.
The Ultimate edition is crafted for collectors and limited to just 1,000 hand-numbered copies. It contains a host of customizations, including an intricately tooled clamshell with elaborate Baroque-style ornamentation, inspired by the laser graphic of the Air Jordan XX.
Chapters Breakdown
- CHAPTER 1 DESIGN: THE EVOLUTION OF A SHOE. The original Air Jordan sparked controversy with the NBA when Jordan first wore it in 1984, due to its violation of the league's rules about uniforms. A gatefold featuring all 40 Air Jordan sneakers is included in the book, showcasing the shoe's innovation.
- CHAPTER 2 BUSINESS: FROM JUMPMAN TO CHAIRMAN. The NBA was Jordan's career, but the partnership between Nike and Jordan Brand was, as he has put it, his MBA. The Jordan Brand was ahead of its time, curating a cult following of "influencers," as it was one of the first to leverage a community of tastemakers who were already wearing Air Jordan shoes and apparel on their own. The Brand pioneered premium pricing, scarcity marketing, and drop culture long before they became industry standards.
- CHAPTER 3 POP CULTURE: SOCIETY AND SIGNIFICANCE. Jordan and Jordan Brand’s impact on popular culture reaches far beyond basketball, shaping fashion, music, language, lifestyle, and business.
- CHAPTER 4 STYLE: THE FASHION OF INFLUENCE. Jordan brought high fashion, streetwear, and functional design together—first for himself and later for the world. From the first Air Jordan shoe to baggy shorts, gold chains, hoop earrings, and tailored suits. The icon redefined what it meant to be stylish on and off the court.
- CHAPTER 5 ATHLETICS: THE GAME OF GREATNESS. Jordan Brand has brought into the Jordan “family” athletes, teams, and entertainers who embody the same drive, focus, and competitiveness as the man himself. The Jumpman logo embodies the aura of Jordan, but it has grown to embrace a host of athletes who embody the values.
- CHAPTER 6 IMPACT: LEGEND, LEADERSHIP, AND LEGACY. Jordan led basketball’s transformation into a global game, but his impact reaches well beyond the basketball court. Beyond sports and style, Jordan's legacy is defined by purposeful philanthropy.
