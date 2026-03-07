Nigel Sylvester Gives Michael Jordan Upcoming Air Jordan 4

Nigel Sylvester had already established himself as one of the coolest guys on the planet thanks to his BMX career and equally epic influence in the sneaker industry. However, Sylvester outdid himself by hand-delivering his upcoming Air Jordan 4 colorway to Michael Jordan himself.

Sylvester shared a picture on Instagram of himself with Jordan holding the upcoming Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" colorway. The caption read, "Life Lately, To Be Totally Honest Been Quite Crazy…" That is an understatement.

Nigel Sylvester gifts Air Jordans to Michael Jordan

Sylvester put his iconic BMX spin on the Air Jordan 4 with a Sail upper and Cinnabar detailing. Meanwhile, the fan-favorite "Nike Air" branding on the heels has been replaced with "Bike Air," as a nod to Sylvester's sport. It is the perfect combination of Sylvester's BMX aesthetic and Jordan's Chicago Bulls history.

Details are still limited on the upcoming collaboration, but the pictures suggest the shoes will include "Bike Air" hang tags and three sets of "Brick" laces. It is safe to assume the sneakers will come in special co-branded packaging.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"

Jordan wore Sylvester's upcoming Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" colorway at Disney World last month following his NASCAR team's Daytona 500 victory.

While Jordan Brand has not yet officially announced the collaboration, the sneakers will reportedly drop on May 9, 2026. Online shoppers will able to buy the kicks for $225 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Nigel Sylvester x Jordan Brand

Sylvester's collaborations with Jordan Brand date back to 2018. The two made history when Sylvester became the first-ever BMX athlete to sign a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in September 2021. So far, Sylvester has not missed with any of his sneaker projects, especially his latest drop.

The first Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" colorway dropped in March 2025 and was widely considered the most popular casual sneaker of last year. The shoes had a retail price of $225 and currently have an average resale price of $600 on StockX.

Air Jordan 4 History

Jordan originally debuted his fourth signature sneaker in February 1989 at the NBA All-Star Game. Over the past four decades, the silhouette has been reimagined and redesigned in every way possible. Yet, Sylverster is still finding new ways to put a fresh spin on the classic kicks.

Online shoppers who do not want to wait for the upcoming release can choose from countless options of retro Air Jordan sneakers at Nike.com.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.