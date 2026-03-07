The Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" is Parked on Shelves

NBA legend Michael Jordan took flight during his rookie season and never came back down to earth. His iconic Air Jordan signature sneaker line continues to release new colorways of classic models, creating new generations of fans.

However, the steady stream of new sneaker drops means some Air Jordan colorways get overlooked. That is what happened to the Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" that released in January and is still available in adult sizes.

Below is a detailed look at the special-edition sneakers and how to buy them online at or below retail price.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" colorway launched on Saturday, January 17. Online shoppers can still buy the retro basketball shoes at a retail price of $220 in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

However, shoppers might be able to find the sneakers below retail price in most sizes on trusted sneaker resale websites. Currently, the average resale price is just $179 on StockX.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" colorway. | Nike

The "Flight Club" colorway features a smooth Sail leather upper. The black and University Red accents are a nod to Jordan's early days with the Chicago Bulls. Subtle white detailing helps complete the trifecta of Bulls colors.

Meanwhile, the bold "Flight Club" logos pair with Nike Air heel branding to pay homage to the original era. The Nike Swoosh on the rubber outsole provides the finishing touches to the iconic silhouette.

Special Packaging

Details on the Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" colorway. | Nike

If you wanted to fly like Mike, you had to join the club. Or at least you used to have to join the Air Jordan Flight Club. This Air Jordan 4 honors the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership program from the 1980s and 1990s.

In honor of the sneaker's roots, the "Flight Club" colorway features several nods to the membership program. Most notably, the special packaging, unique insoles, three sets of laces, and special Jumpman logo on the tongues.

Air Jordan 4 History

Outsole of the Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted his fourth signature sneaker at the 1989 NBA All-Star Game. The shoe immediately grabbed the attention of basketball fans and never relented in popularity.

The Air Jordan 4 eventually released in four classic OG colorways. However, Nike and Jordan Brand have reimagined the legendary silhouette in countless styles over the years. The "Flight Club" is a sweet nod to its retail roots.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.