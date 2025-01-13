Charles Barkley's Nike Sneakers Remain a Best-Seller in 2025
It has been a quarter-century since Charles Barkley last played in the NBA. Thanks to his larger-than-life personality on television and in commercials, Barkley remains one of the most popular figures in basketball.
The 61-year-old also continues to be a force in the footwear industry. The 1990s were the golden age of basketball and sneakers, and Michael Jordan overshadowed many legendary players (and their signature sneaker lines).
However, Barkley's retro Nike sneakers refuse to go away. In an era where athletes and fans are constantly searching for the next hot trend, they cannot leave Barkley's kicks behind.
While Barkley wore several models, the Nike Air Max CB2 '94 still remains one of the hottest selling sneakers at Foot Locker. The "Cool Grey" and "Black/White" colorways tout best-seller status, while the "White/Blue" colorway is also available for $170 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.
The Nike Air Max CB2 '94 is back with more power than ever. This high-top silhouette speaks to Barkley's attitude and ferocity on the court. It delivers the same backboard-shattering style and redefined comfort as it did in the 1990s.
While it is no longer considered a performance model, the same fan-favorite technology still appears in the shoe. It features a lacing system with elastic bands that stretch for a secure fit. Perforations at the sides provide breathability, while a visible Max Air unit in the heel cushions every step.
Unfortunately, Barkley and Jordan suffered a well-publicized falling out. Once friends, Jordan gave Barkley life-changing advice with his second Nike sneaker deal.
Jordan suggested that Barkley renegotiate his contract for $1 million per year plus stock options instead of $3 million per year. Barkley said that he "actually made probably 10 times the amount of money" from his Nike deal and is still with the brand to this day.
Barkley's first signature basketball shoe, the Nike Air Force Max CB, debuted in 1994. No matter how years pass, Barkley continues to have an outsized influence in the footwear industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.