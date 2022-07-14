Travis Scott's Newest Air Jordan 1 Releases Soon

It has been just over eight months since the Astroworld tragedy occurred in Houston, Texas. The backlash against Travis Scott was swift. All of the rapper's projects were pushed back indefinitely. However, Scott's sneakers are starting to get released again.

Scott's latest collaboration with Jordan Brand is expected to release on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha' features a similar design to a fan favorite. The colorway features sail, dark mocha, and university red, akin to the 'Mocha' colorway that dropped in 2019.

The large reverse Swoosh logo is the defining characteristic of the sneaker. Additionally, there are nods to Scott and his Cactus Jack brand emblazoned on the heel, tongue, insole, and midsole.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha'. Nike

Although Scott recently collaborated with Nike on sportswear sneakers, this model is far more popular. As a result, some sneakerheads are calling it the most highly-anticipated release of 2022. That is why it will be challenging for fans to get their hands on these rare shoes. However, those willing to pay resale prices can always find a pair on Stock X, GOAT, or eBay.

Some people with the right connections are already wearing the unreleased kicks. For example, last week, Los Angeles Lakers team president Rob Pelinka wore the 'Reverse Mocha' colorway at the NBA Summer League. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

