Ben Simmons Wears 'Ben & Jerry's' Nike SB Dunk Lows at Summer League

The last time we saw Ben Simmons in action was June 2021 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After an acrimonious breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers, the All-Star guard landed with the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons did not play a single game this season, but he remains supportive of his teammates.

Tonight, Simmons showed up to the NBA Summer League in a pair of Nike SB Dunk Lows in the 'Ben & Jerry's Chunky Dunky' colorway. But, don't let the delicious-sounding name deceive you - Simmons' shoes were fire. Check out the Twitter video below for a closer look.

Those Dunks dropped in May 2020. As you can tell from the colorful design, they were part of a collaboration between Nike and Ben & Jerry's. Despite retailing for $100, they now go for anywhere between $1,300 and $2,000 on the resale markets.

While Simmons is far more valuable on the court than off the court, it is good to see the talented player enjoying himself. The same cannot be said for everyone else in the Nets organization right now.

Kyrie Irving just opted into the final year of his contract but is facing dueling challenges. Kevin Durant requested a trade, but the latest reports from around the league indicate that the trade talks are not going anywhere.

Nike SB Dunk Low 'Ben & Jerry's Chunky Dunky' Nike

As is always the case with the NBA, the Summer League has been dramatic both on and off the court. The good news for fans is that it is just getting started. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

