A'Ja Wilson is the Latest Sneaker Icon to Sign With Gatorade
Athletes and fans are clamoring for A'Ja Wilson to get a signature sneaker deal. New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart advocated for Wilson. The 2x WNBA MVP is a Nike athlete who has been the face of the brand's Cosmic Unity line.
While we hold our breathe for a signature deal, Wilson has made history in a different lane. Earlier today, Wilson officially joined the Gatorade roster. As part of the multiyear deal, she will join her first Gatorade marketing campaign later this Spring.
Wilson joins a stacked roster of basketball talent across college, WNBA and NBA – including the most recent signings of #1 WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark and NBA phenom Luka Doncic – as the leading sports fuel brand continues its history of signing the best of the best across global sport.
As a back-to-back WNBA champion and two-time MVP, Wilson has made her mark by helping lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first two titles in franchise history over the past two seasons.
Wilson said, "Partnering with Gatorade is a dream come true. They've been fueling me on and off the court since I started out, and like I've said before – Gatorade helped me get my MVP, for sure."
With the addition of A'jaWilson, Gatorade continues to showcase its strong investment in women's sports, building an elite roster of female athletes both emerging and tenured – including Suni Lee, Serena Williams, Sydney McLaughlin, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and more.
Gatorade, a founding sponsor of the WNBA, is also entering its 22nd season on the sideline, fueling the best basketball players in the world. It is sure to be an exciting WNBA season; stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your news from the sneaker world and beyond.
