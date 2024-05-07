The Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" Makes Its Epic Return Soon
It is easy for the sneaker community to become numb to the never-ending stream of drops and manufactured hype. However, some iconic kicks cut through the noise and always evoke a visceral reaction from fans - the Air Jordan 11 is one of those shoes.
More specifically, the "Space Jam" colorway of the Air Jordan 11. Whether fans associate the colorway with Michael Jordan's return to the NBA or his defense of planet Earth in the 1996 movie Space Jam, it remains near the top of the legendary Air Jordan sneaker line catalog.
The Air Jordan 11 is not released very often, and the "Space Jam" colorway is even less frequent. Luckily for fans, the Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" is dropping in a low-cut version later this month. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the release information for the Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam."
The Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" (referred to as the "Black and Varsity Royal" on the Nike website) is scheduled to drop at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 18. Online shoppers can purchase the sneakers for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.
Although this iteration of the Air Jordan 11 Low did not launch until 2000 as a retro, it is synonymous with MJ's greatness. The shoe sports a black upper with patent leather detailing, contrasted by blue accents and a white midsole. The icy blue outsole provides the foundation of the hoop shoe.
While Nike and Jordan Brand have provided official pictures and details, we do not know how many units have been manufactured. Regardless, it is safe to assume the Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" will sell out quickly upon its release online and in stores.
