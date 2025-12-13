Angel Reese Debuts Patriotic Reebok Shoes at Team USA Practice

Friday marked the first day of Team USA Basketball training camp at Duke University. WNBA stars flocked to Durham, North Carolina, to prepare for the 2026 Women's World Cup in September.

It should come as no surprise that there were plenty of great sneakers on the floor from various brands, but Angel Reese and Reebok won the day.

Reese's first signature basketball shoe has been a smash hit, selling out in most styles, and she debuted yet another amazing colorway yesterday. Below is the first look at the Reebok Angel Reese 1 'USA' colorway.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 'USA'

Angel Reese rocking a new colorway she called the AR-1 USA. Not for sale, just for her. pic.twitter.com/uMqfGK6iq1 — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) December 12, 2025

Washington Post reporter Kareem Copeland shared a picture of Reese's never-before-seen colorway. According to Copeland, Reese referred to the unreleased shoes as the "AR-1 USA." She explained that the shoes are "not for sale" and are only for her.

The 'USA' colorway sported a silver and navy upper with red detailing. Reese's signature logo popped off the tongues in gold with extra stars for the special occasion. The speckled laces also included star lacelocks, which is another first for Reese's debut hoop shoe.

Until Team USA officially takes the court in competition, fans will be limited to what they see of the Reebok Angel Reese 1 'USA' colorway. However, this is a story worth watching as Reese and Reebok are onto something with this design.

Angel Reese x Reebok

Let's hope Reese and Reebok eventually change their mind, because that might be the best colorway of the Reebok Angel Reese 1 yet (and that is saying something, as they have brought the heat in 2025). In the meantime, online shoppers can find the Reebok Angel Reese 1 for $120 in adult sizes at Reebok.com.

Reese first partnered with Reebok through an NIL deal while playing for the LSU Tigers. During her rookie season, Reese signed a massive contract extension that included a signature basketball shoe and apparel collections. Since then, Reese has quickly become the face of Reebok Basketball and is helping lead the brand's resurgence in hoops.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 launched earlier this fall and is just getting started. Fans can expect more exciting developments throughout the WNBA off-season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.

More Angel Reese News

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Midnight Diamond Dust' is out now.

Angel Reese turned a meme into a 6-figure payday and best-selling shoe.

Reebok restocked thee sold-out colorways of Angel Reese's shoes.

Angel Reese and Reebok are starting to take over the NBA.