A'ja Wilson's Nike Basketball Shoes Are 49% Off Online

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson debuted her first signature Nike basketball shoe last spring and proceeded to dominate the WNBA in the shoe of the summer. The Nike A'One was a smash hit, selling out in several colorways and dropping in countless more styles to the delight of fans.

Earlier this month, Nike unveiled Wilson's sophomore sneaker: the Nike A'Two. That is great news as it gives hoopers and fans even more reasons to look forward to the upcoming WNBA season. Plus, it means deep discounts on the Nike A'One.

Currently, two popular colorways are marked down by 49% online for a limited time. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the "Warning Label" and "Lem and Lime" colorways.

Nike A'One "Warning Label"

The Nike A'One "Warning Label" colorway. | Nike

The Nike A'One "Warning Label" dropped as part of Nike's NBA All-Star Weekend celebrations in February. The shoes had a retail price of $115 but are now marked down to $57.97 (49% off) on Nike.com.

The "Warning Label" colorway features a monochromatic Hyper Pink design with Black detailing. The shoes are unmistakably and unapologetically inspired by the WNBA's most dominant player.

Nike A'One "Lem and Lime"

The Nike A'One "Lem and Lime" colorway. | Nike

The Nike A'One "Lem and Lime" dropped in late January. The shoes had a retail price of $115 but are now marked down to $57.97 (49% off) on Nike.com.

The "Lem and Lime" colorway sports a blend of Volt and Barely Volt on the upper as a nod to lemons and limes. The white detailing complements the refreshing colorway, making it a perfect shoe for the spring and summer.

Nike A'One Tech Specs

The Nike A'One "Warning Label" outsole. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike A'One include a light and breathable mesh upper. Meanwhile, a plush Cushlon 3.0 foam underfoot for optimal energy return.

The soft, stable foam combines with a generative traction pattern for support. Lastly, Wilson's star-inspired signature logo provides the finishing touch. It is hard to find a performance basketball shoe better than this for under $60 in adult sizes.

A'ja Wilson's Nike History

The Nike A'One "Lem and Lime" colorway. | Nike

Wilson has been a Nike athlete since entering the WNBA. In May 2024, she broke the news that Nike was launching her signature sneaker line the following year. In addition to playing a major role for Nike in the WNBA, Wilson's line is factored into her alma mater's (South Carolina Gamecocks) new partnership with Nike.

As Nike prepares to launch Wilson's second signature sneaker, fans can expect more discounted colorways of the Nike A'One. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.