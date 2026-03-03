Nike Unveils A'Ja Wilson's Second Signature Basketball Shoe

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson is arguably the best player in the WNBA, and she has the sneakers to match her elite game.

After another another decorated season that ended with a championship, Nike is releasing Wilson's highly anticipated signature shoe: the Nike A'Two.

Wilson debuted the Nike A'Two in Paris during her first global tour with Nike Basketball. This incredible achievement builds on the momentum of Wilson's popular first signature silhouette, the A'One.

The Nike A'Two. | Nike

Shopping Information

The Nike A’Two and Wilson's second signature apparel collection will be available globally on Saturday, May 2 at Nike.com and select retailers.

The A'Two combines this standout performance with a bold look that's grounded, expressive, and rooted in Wilson's story. The silhouette features a distinctive, embroidered star at the toe, complementing the A'ja signature logo on the tongue.

The launch "A'Pink Shoe" colorway embodies Wilson's passion, energy, and playfulness, featuring color-shifting iridescent finishes on the Swoosh, shank, heel clip, and tongue badge. It is all awash in shades of her favorite color, setting the stage for future A'Two styles to come.

The Nike A'Two. | Nike

A'ja Wilson's Quotes

"The A'One was a journey — a real blessing," said Wilson in a statement. "It did exactly what it was meant to do and put people on notice. The A'Two is a level up of that strong foundation. It's bigger, bolder and even more me. I poured my whole heart into the shoe and the collection — creating something that everyone can continue to feel a part of, from the girlies to the kids to the fellas."

"My brand and the A'Two are a way for me to connect with the next generation and inspire them to believe in who they are," explained Wilson.

"I want kids to feel confident, bold and proud when they lace up, like the star of their own show. I'm here because of the people who poured into me, and it means everything to return that same energy to the ones coming up next."

The Nike A'Two. | Nike

Tech Specs

The A'Two sees the addition of a forefoot Nike Air Zoom unit for responsiveness, and a midfoot shank helps players move with presence. A new molded upper inspired by Wilson's signature pearl motif offers stability, lockdown control, and a personalized fit over time.

Meanwhile, a reinforced external heel counter adds crucial support for hard plants and pivots. Lastly, a Cushlon 3.0 midsole returns for the A'Two, enabling springy takeoffs and soft landings, and a high-grip traction pattern helps hoopers cut, pivot, and move laterally with precision.

The Nike A'Two and apparel collection. | Nike

The A'Two combines this standout performance with a bold look that's grounded, expressive, and rooted in Wilson's story.

Apparel Collection

The Nike A'Two apparel. | Nike

The A'Two apparel collection features seven pieces for adults and kids. It is designed to give athletes and fans more ways to style and personalize their look. The collection blends performance needs with Wilson's sporty style for pieces that feel uniquely A'ja-luxe.

"The materials for my collection are A'grade," said Wilson. "We wanted each piece to be top-tier, meeting players' every need in performance and style, adding something special to their wardrobe that's both athletic and fashionable."

The Nike A'Two apparel. | Nike

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.