Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores Career-High in Old Nike Shoes

Antetokounmpo Scores Career-High in Nike Zoom Freak 3

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 55 points in his third signature Nike shoe.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Something phenomenal is transpiring in the NBA this season. There has been a surge in individual scoring. Last night's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards was yet another example of the offensive outburst.

Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points in the winning effort. The 2x NBA MVP has become so dominant that media and fans alike have grown numb to his mind-blowing performances. 

Antetokounmpo has a case for the league's most valuable player ever single season, but that is just not the case. We will leave the debate up to the hoops fanatics while we focus on the shoes Antetokounmpo wore during the best game of his career.

"The Greek Freak" has four signature shoes with Nike, with the newest model launching this past summer. However, Antetokounmpo wore a pair of his older shoes during the vintage performance last night. Below is everything fans need to know about the shoes worn by Antetokounmpo.

Nike Zoom Freak 3

View of green and grey Nike Zoom Freak shoes.

A detailed look at Giannis Antetokounmpo's shoes.

Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points in the Nike Zoom Freak 3 in an unreleased colorway. The Nike Zoom Freak 3 launched in 2021 for $120. Antetokounmpo's low-cut basketball shoes were worn by many of his peers in the NBA.

Unfortunately, fans wanting a pair of the Nike Zoom Freak 3 will have to try their luck on the sneaker resale market as the shoes have sold out online. We would recommend trusted websites like StockX, eBay, and GOAT.

The silver lining is that Antetokounmpo's newest shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 4, is available at a discount in most colorways on the Nike website. There is no doubt that the bruising power forward will be back in his fourth signature shoe soon.

We want to hear your thoughts on the Nike Zoom Freak sneaker line. Give us your spiciest take on Twitter. As always, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what athletes wear on and off the court.

In This Article (2)

