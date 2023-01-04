Drake Is Better at Basketball Than Most Fans

In addition to being the most popular recording artist in the world, Drake is a certified bucket on the court. Since recovering from his torn ACL, the 36-year-old has shown off his basketball skills every chance he gets.

Before hosting the annual Nike Maxim Award Show in September 2022, employees recorded videos of Drake dominating a three-point contest in Beaverton, Oregon.

Now, Drizzy is back at it on the hardwood. Yesterday, the rapper posted a brief video on his Instagram story where he knocked down a 40-foot shot that was nothing but net.

Drake's shooting stroke was sweet, but our attention is always on people's choice of footwear. It's no surprise that the Nike collaborator hooped in a rare pair of Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoes.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro

A detailed look at Nike Kobe 6 Protro shoes. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Drake wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the 'Grinch' colorway. Every hooper knows about this iconic Christmas basketball shoe. Bryant debuted the bright green shoes in 2011 and recently enjoyed a limited re-release with upgraded technology in December 2020.

Although the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' had a retail price of $190, the average resale price is now a mind-blowing $717, according to StockX. While that costs way too much for most of us to spend on shoes, there are solid alternatives for fans who want to upgrade their hooping attire.

Drake's Nike sublabel NOCTA has released a plethora of shoes, apparel, and accessories designed for the basketball court and golf course. Fans can shop the affordable merchandise on the Nike website.

It hurts knowing that Drake is not only more artistically talented than any of us, but he can also crush us on the court. However, sometimes you just have to respect greatness. At least we can dress like Drake for an affordable price. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Recommended For You

Nike Kobe 8 Protro Dropping in Fall 2023

LeBron James Debuts New Shoes In Epic Birthday Game