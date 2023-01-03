Kylian Mbappe Wears Air Jordans at NBA Game

Last night was a movie for the Brooklyn Nets. Not only did the team win their 12th consecutive game, but they appear to finally be reaching their full potential after years of underachieving.

Brooklyn is the place to be right now, and it's unsurprising to see some of the world's biggest stars sitting courtside. During last night's game, Paris Saint-Germain players Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi made a special trip to Barclays Center to watch the hottest team in the NBA.

In an arena full of stars, all eyes were on Mbappe. Of course, our attention was drawn to the Air Jordan sneakers he wore to the game. Below is everything fans need to know about the relatively affordable old-school basketball shoes.

Air Jordan 1 High

A detailed look at Air Jordan shoes. Nike

Mbappe wore the Air Jordan 1 High in the 'Midnight Navy' colorway. The shoes were released in November 2020 for $170. According to StockX, the shoes now have an average resale price of $304.

The 'Midnight Navy' colorway features a white tumbled leather upper, navy suede overlays, and a silver Swoosh logo. The sail midsole, navy outsole, and Wings logo on the ankle collar complete the old-school aesthetic.

The Air Jordan 1 has remained one of the most iconic sneakers of all time since its debut in April 1985. The 'Midnight Navy' colorway dates back to 2001 when it dropped in extremely limited quantities as part of a Japanase-exclusive release.

We love to see athletes supporting their peers in different sports. The icing on the cake is when they wear fire sneakers like Mbappe did last night. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

