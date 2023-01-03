"Free All Oppressed People" Kyrie Irving's New Message

Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Touts Freedom During Sneaker Free Agency

NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving sends a new message with his old Nike shoes during a Brooklyn Nets game.
Last night brought several epic performances in the NBA. One of the many highlights was the Brooklyn Nets' dominant victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Brooklyn has won 12 consecutive games and appears to finally be reaching the lofty expectations placed upon the star-studded team years ago.

There is a direct correlation between Brooklyn's play and the presence of Kyrie Irving. After a series of controversial remarks that resulted in a seven-game suspension and the cancellation of his signature Nike sneaker line, Irving has been on fire since returning to the court.

Irving became a sneaker free agent when Nike officially parted ways with the polarizing point guard in December. Since then, Irving has worn older models from his signature line but has concealed the Swoosh logo with black tape and hand-written messages.

Irving has only worn a handful of shoes with messages that range from vague to direct. Last night, Irving scored 27 points in a new-ish shoe with a clear statement scrolled across the side of the shoe.

Nike Kyrie 4

View of black Nike Kyrie shoes.

A detailed look at Kyrie Irving's shoes.

Last night, Irving wore the Nike Kyrie 4 in the 'Blackout' colorway. The shoes were released in July 2018 for $120. According to StockX, the average resale price is now $262.

The shoe is almost entirely black except for some silver detailing. However, Irving hid the Swoosh logo with black tape and wrote, "Free All Oppressed People," "A11even," and "Helia."

It's safe to say the NBA has never seen a player as unique as Irving. The 30-year-old is a footwear free agent and will be an unrestricted free agent following this season. As always, the future of Irving will be interesting to watch unfold.

