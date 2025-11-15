Anthony Edwards' Adidas Shoes Sport Georgia Bulldogs Colors

On Saturday night, the college football world will focus on the highly anticipated SEC showdown between the tenth-ranked Texas Longhorns and the fifth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

While the University of Georgia is a Nike-sponsored school, that does not stop Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards from using his signature adidas sneaker line to show love to his alma mater.

Edwards' second signature adidas basketball shoe has now dropped in three colorways, with a Georgia-inspired style dropping on the day of the big game. Below is what fans need to know about the new hoop shoes.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black"

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black" colorway dropped on Saturday, November 15. Athletes and fans can buy the basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at adidas, Foot Locker, Dick's Sporting Goods, and select adidas retail locations worldwide.

If these shoes look familiar, it is because the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team received them before the release date to match their all-black alternate uniforms against the USC Trojans.

According to adidas, when Edwards laces up in all black, it's a warning. "Core Black" is sleek, stripped down, and ruthless, a statement shoe for when it's time to lock in.

Details

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black" colorway. | adidas

The "Core Black" colorway sports a Core Black upper contrasted by bold shades of Zero Metallic on the articulated fangs. Lastly, the adidas logo and Edwards branding pop off the silhouette in Lucid Red.

Tech specs for the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 include a propulsion Plate that provides torsional support and energy return for quicker takeoffs and effortless elevation. Meanwhile, articulated Fangs deliver lockdown and containment, keeping players secure through every cut, drive, and first step.

Last but not least, the combination of LIGHTBOOST and Lightstrike combine rim and core construction with adidas' leading cushioning platforms, offering superior comfort and responsiveness.

History

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black" colorway. | adidas

These shoes are not a collaboration between adidas and Georgia, but it is hard not to think about Edwards' time playing for his home state in college when looking at the "Core Black" colorway.

Edwards' first signature shoe dropped in multiple white, red, and black colorways. However, the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black" might be the best version yet. Fans should have no problem finding the kicks online or in stores.

The weekend is just getting started, so fans can expect more exciting shoe storylines. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More Footwear News