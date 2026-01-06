Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobes Dominated the NBA in December

The WNBA does not start for a few more months, but Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is using the offseason to dominate the NBA. Clark had two of the most-worn basketball shoes in the NBA throughout December 2025.

Unlike other WNBA stars, Clark does not yet have a signature shoe — Nike is launching her first signature sneaker later this year. However, her player-exclusive colorways from Kobe Bryant's signature Nike line are already a hit.

Nike launched two of Clark's player-exclusive colorways this year, and they both are some of the most popular options among NBA players. One even topped this list last month. Below is what fans must know from the new data.

The NBA's Most-Worn Shoes

The top eight shoes by minutes played in the NBA throughout December 2025. | Kixstats.com

As always, KixStats.com meticulously keeps track of every basketball shoe worn during NBA games. The website's data shows the Nike Kobe 6 'Caitlin Clark' colorway was the most-worn shoe in December 2025. NBA players wore the shoes for 2,433 minutes, per KixStats.com.

Meanwhile, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Indiana Fever' colorway finished fifth on the list of the most-worn shoes in December. NBA players wore the shoes for 1,120 minutes, per KixStats.com. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each colorway.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Caitlin Clark'

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher wears the Nike Kobe 6 'Caitlin Clark' colorway. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Nike Kobe 6 'Caitlin Clark' colorway dropped in November 2025 for $190 in adult sizes. The ultra-popular hoop shoes now have an average resale price of $375 on StockX.

The 'Caitlin Clark' colorway sports a cool shade of Light Armory Blue on the snakeskin-textured upper. Meanwhile, Baltic Blue accents highlight the branding of the Swoosh logos, Kobe logos, and Bryant's signature. A white midsole sits atop the legendary snakeskin-inspired outsole.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Indiana Fever'

Caitlin Clark wears her player-exclusive Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Indiana Fever' colorway. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Indiana Fever' colorway dropped in June 2025 for $190 in adult sizes. The ultra-popular hoop shoes now have an average resale price of $435 on StockX.

Clark's "Indiana Fever" colorway is a direct homage to her team's colors. The low-top silhouette sports a Midnight Navy upper, contrasted by Bright Crimson and vibrant hits of University Gold. The lateral Nike Swoosh logos and Kobe signatures on the heels both feature a gradient pattern.

Caitlin Clark's Signature Shoe

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's signature Nike logo. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark's first signature Nike basketball shoe is still a mystery. There are no pictures, release dates, or pricing information. However, she did recently appear on the New Heights podcast. She explained how Nike is implementing brand new technology into her upcoming shoe.

As a further sign of Clark dominating the NBA in December, Nike launched her marketing campaign on Christmas Day.

There is no doubt that 2026 will be Clark and Nike's year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

