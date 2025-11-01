Adidas Surprises Nebraska Cornhuskers With Anthony Edwards Shoes
One of the most intriguing matchups of Saturday night will be a battle between two Big Ten foes. The #23 USC Trojans travel to take on the unranked Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Not only is it a conference rivalry that could shake up the rankings, but the nationally televised game pits a Nike school versus an adidas school in front of the entire college football world.
The significance of the moment (and the size of the television audience) is not lost on adidas. The brand known for pulling tricks out of its sleeves delivered a Halloween treat to the Cornhuskers football team on Friday.
adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black"
Ahead of Saturday night's game on NBC, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and adidas Basketball surprised the Huskers football team with pairs of the Anthony Edwards 2 in the unreleased "Core Black" colorway.
Adidas launched Edwards' highly anticipated second signature basketball shoe earlier this fall, and it has only been released in two colorways so far. Naturally, the Cornhuskers football team got its hands on pairs early.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black" colorway launches on Saturday, November 15. Athletes and fans will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes on adidas.com and at select adidas retail locations worldwide.
Back in Black
The "Core Black" colorway sets the mood for all-black alternate uniforms the Cornhuskers will debut tonight. The silhouette sports a Core Black upper with Zero Metallic detailing on the lateral fangs structure. The adidas branding and Anthony Edwards logo pop off the shoe in Lucid Red to complete the tough aesthetic.
Tech specs for the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 include a propulsion Plate that provides torsional support and energy return for quicker takeoffs and effortless elevation.
Meanwhile, articulated Fangs deliver lockdown and containment, keeping players secure through every cut, drive, and first step. Lastly, LIGHTBOOST + Lightstrike combine rim and core construction with adidas' leading cushioning platforms, offering superior comfort and responsiveness.
Adidas x Nebraska
Judging by the reactions on the faces of Nebraska's football players, they are overjoyed to get a pair of some of the hottest hoop shoes on the market before the release date. Chalk it up as one of the perks of playing for Nebraska.
While the Cornhuskers football team will rock their new sneakers before the game, they will continue to wear the cutting-edge cleats offered by adidas on the field.
The football weekend is just getting started, so fans can expect more exciting shoe storylines. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the college football world and beyond.