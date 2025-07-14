Anthony Edwards Takes Shot at Denver Nuggets While Signing an Autograph
NBA Summer League is a good place to get an autograph and one young Denver Nuggets capitalized on an opportunity over the weekend with Anthony Edwards sitting court-side to watch his Minnesota Timberwolves colleagues do battle. Wearing a Jamal Murray jersey, the Denver supporter strode right up to Edwards. At some point someone felt compelled to inform Edwards that the kid was a Nuggets fan—which is something that would be impossible for the NBA star to figure out himself. Presumably in good fun, this information was a caution about doing anything too nice for the autograph-seeker.
Edwards had a quick response.
"It's all good," he said. "I be busting their a--."
Now, there are two ways to respond to a clip like this. The first is to just keep it moving and chalk it up to a silly Summer League moment. The other way is to wonder if Edwards should really be making such a claim and consulting the evidence.
Yes, the Timberwolves swept the season series against Denver last year. And the year before that they beat them in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. But the year before that the Nuggets beat Minnesota in the postseason en route to the only championship either of these teams has enjoyed.
It feels like the title is the only thing that should matter here. Especially because Edwards has been thrust into face of the league discussions before reaching a single NBA Finals.
Talk about the perfect mid-July debate topic.