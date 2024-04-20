Paolo Banchero Debuts Air Jordan 39 in NBA Playoffs
No hoop shoe in history is more important than the iconic Air Jordan sneaker line. Every new installment is an annual celebration for athletes and fans across the globe. As the Air Jordan line nears its fourth decade, Jordan Brand has tapped one of its rising stars to debut the highly-anticipated Air Jordan 39.
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero will debut the Air Jordan 39 when his team faces the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The Saturday afternoon matchup did not need any more hype, but Jumpman just turned up the thermostat in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
"It's an honor to represent the Jordan family in wearing the Air Jordan 39s for our first playoff series of my career," said Banchero. "MJ's legacy is rooted in historic playoff performances, and to have the opportunity to honor that in unveiling the 39's is truly special for me."
According to Jordan Brand, the performance model is infused with Michael Jordan's signature style of play. The Air Jordan 39 is designed to enable athletes to have their best game experience with new technology that enhances the ability to change directions.
The Air Jordan 39 is a diligently crafted sneaker that serves as the ultimate hybrid of speed and flight with performance benefits for staying low to the ground and changing directions.
For the first time in Jordan Brand, this shoe has full-length Nike ZoomX foam on a basketball shoe providing an 85% energy return and a propulsive, cushioned feel. The sneaker also features a herringbone traction pattern enhancing quickness and control.
The Air Jordan 39 will officially launch later this summer. Athletes and fans of the sneaker line can expect the following two colorways:
- SOL (JULY 23) - This all-white minimal colorway pays homage to Michael Jordan's game, which served as the blueprint for greatness. It celebrates the strong foundation laid by the man himself.
- LUMIÈRE (AUGUST 6) - Often known as the City of Light, this black and white colorway is a nod to the Parisian lights and the city's skyline at night.
Last year, Jordan Brand selected UCLA Bruins freshman guard Kiki Rice to debut the Air Jordan 38 during March Madness. This year, the brand went with an NBA All-Star in Banchero. Old-school sneakerheads will remember Jordan himself debuting the Air Jordan 11 in May 1995 against the Orlando Magic. So, it is certainly another full-circle moment for the historic sneaker line.
The sneaker community can expect plenty more Air Jordan 39 colorways to release after its launch later this summer. In the meantime, stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from around the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
