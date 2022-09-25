Baker Mayfield Wears Cheap Nike Shoes Before Panthers Game

It was not always pretty, but the Carolina Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints 22-14 on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers picked up their first win of the 2022 NFL season thanks to an all-around team effort.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has faced a lot of criticism, but the 26-year-old did just enough to secure the victory. Mayfield completed 12 of 25 pass attempts for 170 yards and one touchdown.

Despite being a former Heisman winner and household name, Mayfield remains a man of the people. Before the game, the Panthers' social media team caught a video of their quarterback high-fiving fans waiting outside Bank of America Stadium.

True to form, Mayfield was wearing a pair of inexpensive skate shoes. Below is everything fans need to know about the affordable Nike's Mayfield had on his feet before Sunday's game.

Nike SB Blazer Low GT 'Summit White'

View of the Nike SB Blazer Low GT 'Summit White' Nike

In the video above, Mayfield can be seen wearing a pair of Nike SB Blazer Low shoes. We believe it was the 'Summit White' colorway. However, it is tough to say with absolute certainty because it was a quick video, and there are dozens of similar colorways.

The 'Summit White' colorway of the Nike SB Blazer Low was released on January 1, 2019, for $75. Fans desperate for this exact model can find a pair on the sneaker resale site GOAT in limited sizes.

However, Nike has produced countless colorways of its classic skate shoe. We cover a lot of expensive footwear at FanNation Kicks, so we love to see when a professional athlete is rocking inexpensive shoes off the field.

The Panthers have secured their first win, and the season can only go up from here. Something tells us their quarterback is going to prove a lot of naysayers wrong and look good in the process.

