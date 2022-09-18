Joe Burrow Wears Air Jordans on Bengals Team Flight

Week One of the NFL season did not go as planned for the reigning AFC Champions. Now the Cincinnati Bengals embark on a two-game road trip, and the first stop is in Dallas, Texas, to play the Cowboys.

Joe Burrow prepared for the business trip by dressing accordingly. Thanks to the latest Bengals Instagram post, we have a great picture of the quarterback boarding the team flight.

Of course, Burrow is always dressed to impress. But this outfit deserves special recognition. The 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year coordinated his outfit to match his Air Jordans. Below is everything fans need to know about Burrow's kicks.

Air Jordan 1 High 'Bordeaux'

Air Jordan 1 High 'Bordeaux' Nike

Burrow wore Air Jordan 1 High shoes in the 'Bordeaux' colorway. The retro basketball shoes were released on November 20, 2021, for $170. The average resale price is now $206, according to StockX.

Just over $200 is not a bad price tag for Air Jordans. Unfortunately, the Air Jordan 1 High 'Bordeaux' sold out long ago. But fans wanting the perfect pair of Air Jordans for the fall can purchase a pair on sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

In fact, now is an excellent time to be shopping for Air Jordans. The Nike Dunk Low craze started over two years ago and shows no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, Air Jordan prices have cooled off after running red hot in the immediate aftermath of The Last Dance documentary, which aired in 2020.

While Burrow's shoes are far from the most popular shoes we have covered this season, fans must credit him for pulling off an excellent fit for a team flight. Most professional athletes go for maximum comfort on the team plane, but not Burrow. The Bengals quarterback is all business.

