Barack Obama Hoops in Rare Air Jordans at Presidential Center

Earlier this month, the Obama Presidential Center officially opened in Chicago, Illinois. The Obama Center includes "Home Court," a 60,000-square-foot athletic space. Naturally, the former president and basketball superfan had to show off his jump shot — and sneakers.

Before Barack Obama's interview with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the All The Smoke podcast, Obama stepped onto the hardwood in a Nike NBA quarter-zip, black joggers, and a rare pair of retro Air Jordan 1 basketball shoes. Below is a detailed look and history behind Obama's rare Air Jordans.

Air Jordan 1/29 "MTM" Pack

Obama wore the Air Jordan 1 shoes from the Air Jordan 1/29 "MTM" Pack. The exclusive sneaker pack included the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 29. Obama received the sneakers as a gift during his 2015 visit to Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

At the time, it was a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1. Of course, sneakerheads will remember that Nike and Jordan Brand just celebrated the 40th anniversary last year with the "40 Years of Greatness" campaign.

The acronym "MTM" stands for Michael Jordan, Tinker Hatfield, and Mark Parker. Hatfield did not create the original Air Jordan 1, but the legendary Nike sneakers did design many of the most iconic models. Meanwhile, Parker was the Nike CEO at the time.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 1/29 "MTM" pack was released in limited numbers for $700 in adult sizes in June of 2015. The rare kicks are still available in most sizes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the asking price ranges from $395-$7,000 in various sizes.

In addition to the limited-edition nature of the sneaker pack, what made the shoes so special was that the materials were switched. The Air Jordan 29 got the leather upper, while the Air Jordan 1 got Nike's lightweight Flyweave. Metallic Silver detailing and white accents on the "Nike Air" branding completed the elevated aesthetic of that Air Jordan 1 colorway.

The Air Jordan 29 had a strong run, but it cannot compare to the impact of the revolutionary Air Jordan 1. Jordan's first signature sneaker is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe. However, it has transcended the sport to become the go-to casual shoe for sneakerheads around the world. Fans can choose from several general-release styles at Nike.com.

Barack Obama x Michael Jordan

Obama is a native of Hawaii, but he was in Chicago during the Bulls' dynastic run in the 1990s. The former president and basketball Hall of Famer have a longstanding friendship that coincides with their shared love of basketball, golf, and apparently shoes.

It only makes sense that Obama wears Air Jordans (even if they are retro models) when breaking in the new basketball court at his presidential center in Chicago.

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