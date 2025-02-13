How Jordan Brand's "40 Years of Greatness" Campaign Took Flight
Over the past two months, Jordan Brand has had the sneaker industry in a mismatch and there is no help-side defense coming. The iconic brand kicked off its "40 Years of Greatness" campaign on Christmas Day with a commercial reimagining sneaker history had the Air Jordan line never taken flight.
What if Nike refused to pay the fine for Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan's rule-breaking red and black sneakers in 1985? Thanks to a series of creative videos and viral stunts, fans are eagerly awaiting a unique history lesson each week with the all-important lesson: You Can't Ban Greatness.
Caitlin Sargent, Chief Marketing Officer for Jordan Brand, took over her role last February and immediately spearheaded the herculean task of celebrating the 40th anniversary of the most pivotal moment in sneaker history.
Game Plan
Sargent said, "It's been a labor of love, and we've been having so much fun. Dreaming about the way that we tell this story 40 years later. It's been a full team effort across the board, and the beauty of this one is that it spans well beyond the walls of North America. It's coming to life in China, Europe, and across the world."
Just as the campaign crosses borders, it also highlights how the Air Jordan has transcended basketball. Artists accepting awards at the GRAMMYs coincided with the airing of the brand's new anthem, and Jalen Hurts winning the Super Bowl MVP award was followed by Jordan Brand's first-ever Super Bowl ad.
"Over 40 years, the evolution of the Jordan Brand has taken us from the basketball courts to a global cultural movement. While our core has always been, and will always be, basketball, the Jumpman now symbolizes so much more," said Sarah Mensah, Jordan Brand President.
Mensah continued, "This campaign shows the impact that the Brand has had for the last 40 years, and I find it particularly energizing that it shows just how much would be different without the Jordan Brand. It's a good reminder for all of us to keep connecting with the consumer to push the Brand forward.
This campaign, while pushing us to imagine a world without, also reminds us never to lose sight of the potential. It's a reminder that as we continue to expand into new genres and opportunities for the Brand - as long as we stay true to our championing of greatness - we will declare the future of sport and culture."
But basketball fans and old-school sneakerheads are notoriously picky. Different materials on a shoe can make or break a launch. Was there anything considered off-limits when reimagining sneaker history?
"We are a brand built on defiance," said Sargent. "Our job is to push the boundaries. We do want to break the rules a little bit. We do want to push the boundaries. When we say defiance, though, it's not in a way that's disrespectful. It's always in a way that's unexpected."
Jordan was defiant on the court when he wore red and black Air Jordans, so the brand sees it as its mission to be unexpected and create those jaw-dropping moments. As long as its in pursuit of greatness.
GOAT Approved
Speaking of His Airness, aka the GOAT, aka Money Mike, aka the Black Cat, many fans are wondering if he gave his stamp of approval to the bold campaign.
Did the six-time NBA Champion like what he saw? The answer is a resounding yes.
"Yeah, so he (Jordan) was also just as excited about our approach and the story we were going to tell. So when we walked in through this work, he absolutely was excited. He obviously lived through a period of the brand that was so forward-looking and irreverent," explained Sargent.
All-Star Legacy
It is impossible to tell the story of Jordan's legendary career without discussing NBA All-Star Weekend: the gold chains, the freeze-out, the controversial 1988 Slam Dunk Contest, and, of course, the shoes.
As the basketball world turns its attention to San Francisco for the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, Jordan Brand has big plans for activations and community involvement across the Bay Area. Additionally, it will include fans from all over the world with the next stage of its ongoing marketing push.
What fans will feel and experience (in addition to a healthy amount of FOMO) is storytelling of 40 years of greatness across the past, present, and future. Jordan Brand is confident it will be an event that will be remembered decades from now.
"Our most important legacy is going to be one that's rooted in the community and showing up for the kid who wants their own version of All-Star," said Sargent.
She added, "Many of our consumers can't afford to go to an All-Star Game, and so our goal with this year is to make sure that we actually give them their own All-Star moment and give them a platform to show up and really put their greatness on goal display."
There will definitely be some fun surprises in San Francisco this weekend. Perhaps more importantly, the campaign will begin shifting into the part of the journey that showcases what unbannable means.
Continued Excellence
Sargent said, "The 40 Years of Greatness is just so much more than a campaign. We're looking at it as a full brand reset. So when we look to the next chapter, this is actually going to continue throughout the entire year. It's around a new voice, the new identity, the impact we're making in the marketplace, and an absolutely revitalized and refreshed marketing model around how we reach our consumers."
Jordan Brand is confident that fans will connect with the "40 Years of Greatness" campaign at All-Star Weekend and beyond. As for Jumpman's competitors in the industry, they are on the receiving end of a marketing masterclass that personifies Jordan's unbannable greatness.
