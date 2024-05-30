Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane Wins Golden Boot in Skechers
Skechers is celebrating and congratulating its esteemed footballer - Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich striker won the prestigious Golden Boot for the top goalscorer in Europe. Kane's efforts this past season were supported by the unparalleled comfort, design, and performance that comes with the cutting-edge SKX_01 Low football boot from Skechers.
Totaling 36 goals for FC Bayern Munich, the SKX_01 Low was a great choice for Harry in the 2023/24 season. His outstanding year in the Bundesliga culminated in a UEFA Champions League Semi-Final appearance against Real Madrid.
Riding high on this historic achievement, Kane now has his sights set on the 2024 Euro Cup, where he aims to lead England to their first major tournament victory since the 1966 World Cup. Aided by the next-level comfort and performance technologies encompassing the SKX_01 Low, Kane aims to carry this momentum onto the international stage and end England's 58-year trophy drought.
The brand is proud to have been part of Kane's journey on the pitch thus far and looks forward to continuing to design innovative football boots for elite athletes like Harry and others on our roster of talented players. Skechers is comfort that performs, offering products that feature the brand's signature performance and comfort technologies designed to elevate the performance of all athletes worldwide.
The SKX_01 is the epitome of modern football footwear, designed with the insight of professional players who desire precise control on the ball. Featuring a custom-designed last meticulously crafted to optimize comfort, this unique boot ensures that every player experiences the perfect fit for enhancing touch on the field.
At the core of the boot lies an internal chassis crafted from lightweight yet robust materials that not only enhances support and stability, but also makes the boot incredibly lightweight and provides unparalleled strength and responsiveness. A dynamic stud pattern also offers enhanced traction for multi-directional movements.
A staple in Skechers performance footwear, the SKX_01 also features Skechers Hyperburst Pro, which is a highly responsive, ultra-lightweight, long-lasting, and resilient TPU cushioning that mold to the shape of your foot providing a custom fit. The SKX_01 is available in both a standard low profile and a high-top version for upgraded ankle support. Skechers SKX_01 is available for purchase on Pro:Direct Soccer.
