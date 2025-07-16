Adidas Unveils 2025 MLS Archive Collection
On Wednesday, Major League Soccer (MLS) and adidas unveiled the 2025 adidas x MLS Archive Collection. Headlining the capsule are the highly anticipated third jerseys, which celebrate the style and aesthetic of the late 1990s and early 2000s of ten MLS clubs and their cities.
The adidas x MLS Archive Collection debuted last year with Inter Miami CF, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Portland Timbers, and Sporting Kansas City.
This year's collection features MLS clubs Charlotte FC, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, D.C. United, FC Dallas, Minnesota United, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, San Jose Earthquakes, and Seattle Sounders.
The ten MLS clubs featured in this year's collection are getting new third kits, styled with matching Gazelle shoes, available for purchase starting today on MLSsoccer.com and adidas.com. The collection will also include jackets, available for purchase at a later date.
Drawing on the nostalgic look of sports broadcasting, advertising, magazines, and catalogs, the adidas x MLS Archive Collection combines different visual languages to create a unique narrative for each club.
This year's collection spans coast to coast and brings back some of the most iconic logos and patterns in MLS history that are combined with bright, bold designs that were popularized during the '90s.
The adidas x MLS Archive Collection is expected to return again next season, giving even more teams and fans the opportunity to represent some of the most iconic moments in their franchise's history.
Adidas and MLS scored a goal with the details on each kit. Rooted in Carolina heritage and reimagined for today, the Charlotte FC Archive kit celebrates Charlotte's rise as a bold soccer city.
Celebrating 30 years as an MLS original, the Colorado Rapids Archive kit brings back the club's original colors, noble green and gold, for a new golden age.
Celebrating 30 seasons, the Columbus Crew Archive kit honors the club's legacy with the original crest, retro wordmark, and a new '96 jocktag.
D.C. United's Archive Kit is a bold tribute to the dynasty that helped shape the league — a sharp, all-white look with iconic black stripes and gold trim that channels the swagger of '96 and the four MLS Cups that followed.
Celebrating 30 seasons as an MLS original, the FC Dallas Archive kit unites two iconic elements from the past: the original club name and the classic black stallion crest.
Drawing inspiration from the state's soccer legacy, the Minnesota United Archive kit nods to
the past with Loons script text and a stylized PK.
Nashville SC celebrates Music City's honky tonk roots and storied past and invites fans to step back into the 90's and 'wear the era' with its unmistakable retro look and feel.
An unapologetic tribute to the club’s start in the '90s, the New England Revolution Archive kit revives the team’s original wordmark, bold colors, and front-facing numbers on the pitch.
Channeling the chaos and color of the original Clash, the San Jose Earthquakes Archive kit brings back the bold wordmark, fierce scorpion, and original attitude of the club that kicked things off.
Inspired by the A-League championship teams in the mid-'90s, the Seattle Sounders FC Archive Kit features vibrant colors and iconic designs that reflect the era, reimagined with a modern interpretation. Alongside the retro-inspired wordmark, the club's modern-day Orca mark stamps the chest, connecting the past with the present.
