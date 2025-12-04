Skechers Launches Joel Embiid's Signature Basketball Shoes

After Skechers teased a major announcement last week, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid debuted his first signature basketball shoe with the brand on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Today, the Skechers SKX JE1 made its grand debut. It is a major milestone for Embiid and Skechers, as it is the brand's first signature basketball shoe.

The 2023 NBA MVP's non-traditional path to the NBA served as the inspiration, while the model is engineered for his trademark finesse fused with aggressive play.

Release Information

The Skechers SKX JE1 in multiple colorways. | Skechers

The Skechers SKX JE1 officially launched in five colorways earlier today, December 4, 2025. The shoes have a retail price of $130 in adult sizes, and are already available at a 20% discount for Skechers Plus members at Skechers.com.

The first five colorways to drop are Black/Blue/Pink, White/Black/Red, Lime, Blue/Gray, and Black/Gray. Fans can expect more styles to be released throughout the NBA season.

"I've been working with Skechers on fine-tuning every detail of the SKX JE1, and I'm excited to share it with the world," said Embiid. "Skechers strives for excellence in performance and comfort, so I couldn't ask for a better partner in creating this signature shoe."

Tech Specs

Design details on the Skechers SKX JE1. | Skechers

Tech specs for the Skechers SKX JE1 include a responsive 5GEN cushioning, a Move Foam insole, and an internal nylon shank for comfort and stability.

The Goodyear rubber outsole features an abstract multi-directional traction pattern. The outsole pattern extends to the lightweight breathable mesh upper with a unique protective and supportive 3D-printed silicon lockdown cage.

The design represents the harmony in the chaos that Embiid has found through his career, and the storytelling converges with the heel points representing his three keys of life—heritage, sports, and family.

Embiid x Skechers

Joel Embiid wears the Skechers SKX JE1. | Skechers

"We've worked side-by-side with Joel building to this moment of his first signature shoe with Skechers—the SKX JE1," said Ben Stewart, vice president, Skechers Technical Performance Division.

"The focus throughout the process was innovation in comfort and support to meet the demanding needs of Joel's game. The SKX JE1 is not only the best shoe for Joel, it will help elevate any player's game."

Embiid started his NBA career with adidas, a natural fit after his college career with the Kansas Jayhawks. After his rookie sneaker deal ended, Embiid signed with Under Armour in 2018 and got his first signature shoe with the American company in 2020. Eventually, Embiid parted ways with Under Armour and officially announced a new sneaker deal with Skechers in April 2024.

Skechers Basketball

Joel Embiid wears the Skechers SKX JE1. | Skechers

Skechers reentered the performance basketball market in October 2023 by signing Julius Randle and Terance Mann. Since then, the brand's basketball roster division has rapidly grown to include talented players across the NBA and WNBA.

Additional players on Skechers' roster include OG Anunoby, Norman Powell, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jabari Walker, and Josh Green. Meanwhile, Rickea Jackson, Kiki Iriafen, and Jackie Young represent the brand in the WNBA.

