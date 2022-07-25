See The Air Jordans Billie Eilish Wore at Dodgers Game

It has been a great two weeks for Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Their team has won eight straight games (including a sweep of rival San Francisco Giants), and the organization just finished hosting the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Undoubtedly the biggest stars of all showed up on Friday night. Music sensations Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas sat front row at Dodgers Stadium. Eilish wore a Dodgers jersey and a pair of WMNS Air Jordan 4 'Mushroom.'

The tan and black colorway was released on September 19, 2019, for $190. Unfortunately for fans, the shoes now resale for anywhere between $400-$700, depending on shoe size.

Over the past two years, Jordan Brand has released three other women's Air Jordan 4s that are more affordable on the resale market. As any fan of the "Happier Than Ever" singer will tell you, she is a huge sneakerhead.

Eilish has collaborated with Jordan Brand on a pair on a volt green pair of Air Jordan 1s and tan Air Jordan 15s. Both are surprisingly more affordable than the Air Jordan 4s she wore at the Dodgers game on Friday night.

Eilish and her brother Finneas deserve all their flowers for their artistic contributions to the world. It is great to see the Dodgers organization roll out the red carpet for the A-listers and, even better, to see the musical duo enjoying themselves. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

WMNS Air Jordan 4 'Mushroom' Nike

