Nike Dunk Low 'Lisa Leslie' Available July 9

Few people in the world have had the same impact on the game of basketball as Lisa Leslie. The Compton, California native was a pioneer for women's basketball when the sport needed it most. She is best known for her Gold Medals, WNBA Championships, and thunderous dunks. But trying to list every accomplishment on her unparalleled resume would be impossible.

A few weeks ago, Nike dropped a teaser video on their Twitter account to drive up hype for the already highly-anticipated kicks. Luckily for fans, the retail price is $130 and becomes available on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

However, getting your hands on the newest Dunk Lows might not be easy. Both men and women will be attempting to purchase these women's shoes. Nike released the following statement on its website:

"Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Lisa Leslie's magical on-court moment, a hoops original brings the heat to honor the first woman to dunk in a pro game. Team colors and an embroidered 9 on the heel pay tribute to the championship-winning athleticism that propelled Lisa to be a 3x League MVP. An emerald green Swoosh sends a bolt of energy up the side of the shoe, while color-matched laces and stitching finish the look."

Women's Nike Dunk Low 'Lisa Leslie' Nike

Getting a Dunk Low designed for you is no small feat - especially when the retro shoe is enjoying an unprecedented resurgence in popularity. But breaking the norms is what Leslie has done her entire life. If fans are lucky enough to get their hands on these colorful sneakers, they should go for it. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Sabrina Ionescu Makes History in Nike Kobe 5

Jaden Ivey Wears Nike Kobe 6 'Mambacita'