Candace Parker Debuts Newest Adidas Shoe at WNBA All-Star Game

Candace Parker Debuts Adidas 'Exhibit B' in WNBA All-Star Game

The Chicago legend made history in the Windy City.

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

History is made by the bold, which is why Candace Parker has rewritten all record books. This past weekend, the Chicago Sky power forward showed out in front of her hometown during the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game. Parker scored 15 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and debuted her newest kicks.

As you can see in the tweet above, Adidas was ready to make headlines with the debut of the Adidas Exhibit B. The second installment of the 'Exhibit' line builds upon its predecessor - the Adidas Exhibit A. 

Given Parker's clout in the basketball world and Adidas' technology, everyone lined up to wear the Exhibit A - including NBA players. Sherly Swoopes broke barriers by becoming the first women's basketball player with her own signature shoe. Now Parker is continuing that legacy.

Candace Parker wore the Adidas 'Exhibit B' at the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game.

Candace Parker wearing the Adidas Exhibit B.

Parker is 36 years old but shows no signs of slowing down. Couple her legendary work ethic with Adidas sneakers, and the power forward will continue to blow by the competition. We are still eagerly awaiting the release date, and price for the Adidas Exhibit B. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

