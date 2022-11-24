The Five Best Black Friday Sales for Shoes & Apparel

Happy Thanksgiving to all of our readers. We at FanNation Kicks have a lot to be grateful for this year and sincerely appreciate your support since our launch in July.

Our mission is always to provide readers with the most important information and helpful tools before spending money on shoes. Luckily for consumers, all of the major brands are slashing prices ahead of Black Friday. Below are the five best deals heading into this major shopping weekend.

Nike

For fans wanting to shop the Swoosh, Nike is hosting a major sale this weekend. Consumers can save up to 60% online. Additionally, you can use the code "BlackFriday" for an extra 20% off select styles.

The deal ends on November 26, and exclusions do apply. However, this sale extends beyond just shoes. Athletes and fans can shop for apparel and other gear on Nike's website.

Air Jordan

Online shoppers do not have to travel very far to shop for Jordan Brand. The Nike-owned line is enjoying the same discounts. For fans wanting to pick up Michael Jordan's performance and lifestyle shoes, now is the time to do it.

Additionally, current NBA players like Zion Williamson and Russell Westbrook's signature shoes can be purchased at a deep discount. It is rare to find these kinds of prices on Jordan Brand products.

New Balance

New Balance will not be outdone this Black Friday. Consumers can enjoy 25% off shoes and 40% off clothing and accessories. The offer is valid on the New Balance website from November 24 through November 29.

The discount is automatically applied to shoppers' online carts. However, some discounts do apply.

Under Armour

Fans of Under Armour are in for a treat ahead of the holiday season. The Maryland-based company is offering shoppers 30% off the entire site before Black Friday even begins.

No code is required for Under Armour's sale, but some exclusions apply. The sale ends on November 28, so act fast.

Adidas

Saving one of the biggest sales for last, Adidas is offering savings of up to 70% off. The discounts are automatically applied to the listings. However, this sale ends on November 26, so there is no time to waste for fans of the three stripes.

