Soccer Star Alex Morgan Advocates for Brittney Griner

Skip to main content
Breaking Down Alex Morgan's Amazing Pregame Outfit

Breaking Down Alex Morgan's Amazing Pregame Outfit

Alex Morgan advocated for Brittney Griner before a San Diego Wave FC game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Morgan advocated for Brittney Griner before a San Diego Wave FC game.

You may be cool, but you will never be as cool as World Cup Champion Alex Morgan. We cover a lot of pregame outfits on FanNation Kicks, but the soccer star just raised the bar for athletes across every sport.

Before last night's NWSL match between the San Diego Wave and Chicago Red Stars, Morgan made a statement with what she wore into Snapdragon Stadium. Check out the epic Instagram video below.

Morgan wore a shirt by the brand Break the Curse, which paid tribute to Brittney Griner. The WNBA star was arrested in Russia on February 17 and later sentenced to ten years in prison.

Additionally, Morgan wore a rare pair of Nike shoes. Below is everything fans need to know about her old-school kicks.

AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High 'Deep Royal'

Purple, white, and black Nike Dunks.

View of the AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High 'Deep Royal'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Morgan wore a pair of Nike Dunk Highs that were part of a collaboration with Ambush. The 'Deep Royal' colorway was released on May 18, 2021, for $180. According to StockX, the shoes now have an average resale price of $308.

Ambush reimagined the classic silhouette with an oversized black Swoosh logo that extends off the shoe. Ambush branding appears on the elevated heel cap. Deep royal leather overlays provide a sharp contrast to the white leather panels.

Morgan knows how to make a bold statement and look fly in the process. Professional athletes in women's sports often lead men in activism and fashion, so this should come as no surprise for most fans. We can't wait to see what Morgan has planned before the San Diego Wave takes on the Portland Thorns on October 23.

Recommended For You

Nike Creates Most Inclusive Shoe Ever Made

Breanna Stewart's Puma Shoes are Goat Certified

Sabrina Ionescu Makes History in Nike Kobe 5

Alex Morgan with the World Cup trophy and silver boot.
News

Soccer Star Alex Morgan Advocates for Brittney Griner

By Pat Benson
Stephen Curry smiles after a play.
News

Stephen Curry is Disrupting the Sneaker Industry

By Pat Benson
Travis Kelce stiff-arms a Bills defender.
News

Travis Kelce Wore Nike Yeezys Before Kansas City Chiefs Game

By Pat Benson
Saquon Barkley runs with the ball.
News

Saquon Barkley Wore Rare Sneakers Before New York Giants Game

By Pat Benson
Dak Prescott's white and grey Jordan cleats.
News

Watch Amazing Unboxing of NFL Players' Jordan Brand Cleats

By Pat Benson
Damian Lillard's white, black, and red Adidas shoes.
News

Adidas & Damian Lillard Making Affordable Basketball Shoes

By Pat Benson
View of Bill Self's custom adidas shoes.
News

Adidas Honors Kansas Jayhawks Coach with Custom Shoes

By Pat Benson
Broken Air Jordan shoe.
News

Boston Celtics Forward's New Air Jordan Shoe Explodes

By Pat Benson