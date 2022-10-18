Soccer Star Alex Morgan Advocates for Brittney Griner

You may be cool, but you will never be as cool as World Cup Champion Alex Morgan. We cover a lot of pregame outfits on FanNation Kicks, but the soccer star just raised the bar for athletes across every sport.

Before last night's NWSL match between the San Diego Wave and Chicago Red Stars, Morgan made a statement with what she wore into Snapdragon Stadium. Check out the epic Instagram video below.

Morgan wore a shirt by the brand Break the Curse, which paid tribute to Brittney Griner. The WNBA star was arrested in Russia on February 17 and later sentenced to ten years in prison.

Additionally, Morgan wore a rare pair of Nike shoes. Below is everything fans need to know about her old-school kicks.

AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High 'Deep Royal'

View of the AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High 'Deep Royal' Nike

Morgan wore a pair of Nike Dunk Highs that were part of a collaboration with Ambush. The 'Deep Royal' colorway was released on May 18, 2021, for $180. According to StockX, the shoes now have an average resale price of $308.

Ambush reimagined the classic silhouette with an oversized black Swoosh logo that extends off the shoe. Ambush branding appears on the elevated heel cap. Deep royal leather overlays provide a sharp contrast to the white leather panels.

Morgan knows how to make a bold statement and look fly in the process. Professional athletes in women's sports often lead men in activism and fashion, so this should come as no surprise for most fans. We can't wait to see what Morgan has planned before the San Diego Wave takes on the Portland Thorns on October 23.

