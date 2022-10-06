Nike Creates Most Inclusive Basketball Shoe Ever Made

Elena Delle Donne is many things. A loving sister, activist, and 6x WNBA All-Star. Now the Washington Mystics wing can add signature athlete to the list.

Today, Delle Donne introduced her new basketball shoe, the Nike Air Deldon. The launch colorway is called 'Lyme' inspired by the 33-year-old's battle with Lyme disease.

Delle Donne tweeted, "Inspired by my battle with Lyme disease, this shoe represents the fight I bring both on and off the court. Through sharing my story, I hope to show other athletes what’s possible."

If that is not cool enough, the colorway is only half of this shoe's amazing story. Below is everything fans need to know about the inspirational and truly fire hoop shoes.

Nike Air Deldon 'Lyme'

View of the Nike Air Deldon 'Lyme' @WashMystics

The Nike Air Deldon 'Lyme' was released on October 6, 2022, for $120 in adult sizes. Fans can purchase a pair of the easy on/off shoes on Nike's website and at select retailers.

Nike touts the model as its most inclusive basketball shoe ever made. The design was inspired by Elena’s disabled older sister, Lizzie; the innovative Nike FlyEase design has a collapsible heel and an upper that opens wide for easy entry. Just step in, press the FlyEase strap to secure, and you are good to go.

The cushion is provided by a lightweight Crater foam, plus a full-length Nike Air unit stitched to the upper to help reduce layers and overall weight. Additionally, a forefoot Zoom Air unit that returns energy with every step.

The bright green rubber outsole features contoured lines that bend and deflect in multiple directions to help you gain traction and always feel connected to the court.

Without a doubt, these are some of the best sneakers to drop in 2022. Hats off to Nike and Delle Donne for creating a classic hoop shoe. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

