Puma Teases WNBA Star's Signature Shoe in Hilarious Ad

The Seattle Storm's season did not end the way most basketball fans had wanted. The Las Vegas Aces eliminated the Storm and ended the storybook career of Sue Bird.

But the future remains bright in the Emerald City. Perennial WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart is in the prime of her career. Puma recognizes Stewart's elite skills and is marketing the Storm's power forward to the entire world.

In the leadup to the release of Stewart's first signature sneaker, Puma has been promoting the unreleased basketball shoe in every way possible. However, Puma's latest Instagram video involving a goat might be the best ad yet.

Puma has also been busy marketing Skylar Diggins-Smith. The Phoenix Mercury point guard has received her own clothing line and PE (Player Exclusive) colorways of popular shoes. But back to Stewart, everything hoops fans need to know about her upcoming signature shoe is below.

Puma Stewie 1

The Puma Stewie 1 'Quiet Fire' Puma

The Puma Stewie 1 will launch on Friday, September 16, for $120. Fans can purchase the 'Quiet Fire' colorway on Puma's website and at select retailers. The vibrant neon yellow and black colorway is inspired by Stewart's on-court demeanor and the Storm's alternate uniforms.

The low-cut hoop shoe includes extra padding around the ankle collar, which was a specific request from Stewart after she missed the 2019 season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Puma plans to release multiple colorways in the coming months. A purple colorway dubbed 'Causing Trouble' and a red/navy colorway called 'Four Time' pays tribute to her collegiate career at UConn are both on the way. Additionally, the 9-item signature Stewie apparel collection hit shelves in October.

Unfortunately, it is a short list of WNBA players to receive a signature basketball shoe. But Stewart and Puma continue to break the mold. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, highlights, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Jayson Tatum Getting Signature Jordan Shoe

Ten Best Nike Kobes of 2021-22 Season