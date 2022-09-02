Dodgers Outfielder Mookie Betts Wears Michael Jordan-Inspired Outfit

The Los Angeles Dodgers' seven-game road trip ended on a sour note, thanks to the New York Mets. While the Dodgers are not accustomed to losing many series this season, the road trip was not a total loss.

Besides facing stiff competition, it allowed the Dodgers players to visit the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City. Right fielder Mookie Betts used the opportunity to honor two GOATs - Jackie Robinson and Michael Jordan.

The Dodgers' social media squad documented the field trip on the team's official Instagram account. In the second picture, Betts is wearing a shirt honoring Jordan's return to basketball in March 1995. The shirt is produced by a brand called OMNI Present and costs $65.

Betts completed his Jordan-inspired outfit with a pair of special Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers. Rapper Travis Scott designed the sail and brown-colored kicks as part of a special collaboration between Jordan Brand and the Cactus Jack record label. Below is everything fans need to know about the expensive sneakers.

Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha'

Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha' Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Travis Scott Reverse Mocha' was released on July 21, 2022. The retail price was only $150 but quickly sold out. Unfortunately, fans wanting the rare kicks must now pay an average resale price of $1,217, according to StockX.

The 'Reverse Mocha' shoe design is directly inspired by an earlier collaboration between Jordan Brand and Cactus Jack. Except this time, the two creators draped the Jordan 1 Low in sail, red, and mocha.

Like other colorways designed by Scott, the 'Reverse Mocha' features a backward Swoosh logo and subtle nods to the Cactus Jack record label. In addition, the tongue's red 'Nike AIR' logo pops off the otherwise neutral-colored kicks.

Betts is a 6x MLB All-Star and knows how to dress the part. FanNation Kicks cannot wait to see what Betts and other MLB players plan to wear as they enter the final stretch of the regular season. Stay tuned for updates every day of the year.

