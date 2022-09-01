Seattle Seahawks Safety Wears Travis Scott Nikes

The final preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys did not disappoint. The Cowboys narrowly won the exhibition game 27-26. But, even better for us, the players were in regular season mode with their pregame fits.

Earlier this week, we covered Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's Air Jordans. Now it is time to spotlight Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs. The 29-year-old was recently ranked one of the Top 100 players in the NFL, and he dresses the part.

Diggs posted a picture of himself from before the game on his Instagram. What immediately jumped out at us was the Nike Air Max 1 shoes he had on his feet. Below is everything fans need to know about Diggs' rare kicks.

Nike Air Max 1 'Travis Scott Cactus Jack Baroque Brown'

Nike Air Max 1 'Travis Scott Cactus Jack Baroque Brown' Nike

The Nike Air Max line first started in 1987. Over the decades, Nike has produced countless versions of the classic trainer. But without a doubt, the most popular version of the shoe is the 'Baroque Brown' colorway designed by Travis Scott and his record label Cactus Jack.

Nike postponed the shoe's release following the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. However, the 'Baroque Brown' colorway was finally released on May 27, 2022, for $150.

Thanks to the popularity surrounding all of Scott's collaborations with Nike, the shoes sold out immediately. Today, the average resale price is $489, according to StockX.

With fall right around the corner, the 'Baroque Brown' colorway is the perfect shoe for fans lucky enough to get their hands on the hyped-up kicks. Scott remixed the classic silhouette by incorporating nods to trail-hiking shoes and draping it in brown, wheat, and red.

The Seahawks kick off their regular season on Monday, September 12, against the Denver Broncos. If these are the shoes Diggs wears during the preseason, we cannot wait to see what 2x Pro Bowler has in store over the next 17 weeks.

Recommended For You

Trevor Lawrence Promotes Affordable Adidas Shoe

Steelers Rookie Wears Exclusive Air Jordan 2s