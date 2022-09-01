Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' Hits Shelves on September 10

Perhaps no shoe is more important to NBA legend Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line than the Air Jordan 3. After the Chicago Bulls shooting guard expressed his disappointment with the Air Jordan 2, Nike enlisted the help of legendary shoe designer Tinker Hatfield.

The Air Jordan 3 was released in 1988 and perhaps saved the future partnership between Nike and Jordan. The OG basketball shoe has enjoyed unwavering popularity over the past 34 years. Just last month, we covered the release of the Air Jordan 3 'Dark Iris' on Kobe Day.

While the white and purple colorway was perfect for the Los Angeles Lakers faithful, Jordan Brand is directly appealing to Chicago Bulls fans and old-school sneakerheads with the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red.'

Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' Information

Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' Nike

The Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' will hit shelves on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Men's sizes will cost $210, Grade School sizes will cost $150, Pre-School sizes will cost $90, and Toddler sizes will cost $70. Fans can purchase the kicks on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Like the original pair, the shoe features a white leather upper with an elephant print wrapped around the heel and toe. A red Jumpman logo is embroidered on the tongues to match the red mudguard. Since it is an OG colorway, the iconic 'Nike AIR' logo is placed on the heels.

While special sneaker collaborations with rappers often get the most hype, the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' will serve as another example of the shoe's staying power.

Jordan Brand has re-released the Air Jordan 3 in countless colorways since 1988. But the original colorways worn by Michael Jordan will always stand the test of time.

It is a safe bet that the Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' will sell out quickly. However, there are options for fans who fail to purchase a pair before they sell out online. Those consumers willing to pay resale prices can purchase a pair of the retro basketball shoes on eBay, GOAT, or StockX.

Check out the video from Chris Chae of WearTesters below. Chase provides fans with up-close images of the shoes in hand, plus a history lesson on the Air Jordan 3. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for all of your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

Air Jordan 37 Details Announced

CeeDee Lamb Wears Air Jordan 4s During Cowboys Game