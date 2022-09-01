Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' Hits Shelves on September 10

Skip to main content
Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' Dropping September 10

Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' Dropping September 10

The Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' colorway that matches the Chicago Bulls uniforms.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Nike

The Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' colorway that matches the Chicago Bulls uniforms.

Perhaps no shoe is more important to NBA legend Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line than the Air Jordan 3. After the Chicago Bulls shooting guard expressed his disappointment with the Air Jordan 2, Nike enlisted the help of legendary shoe designer Tinker Hatfield.

The Air Jordan 3 was released in 1988 and perhaps saved the future partnership between Nike and Jordan. The OG basketball shoe has enjoyed unwavering popularity over the past 34 years. Just last month, we covered the release of the Air Jordan 3 'Dark Iris' on Kobe Day.

While the white and purple colorway was perfect for the Los Angeles Lakers faithful, Jordan Brand is directly appealing to Chicago Bulls fans and old-school sneakerheads with the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red.'

Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' Information

View of Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' shoes.

Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' 

The Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' will hit shelves on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Men's sizes will cost $210, Grade School sizes will cost $150, Pre-School sizes will cost $90, and Toddler sizes will cost $70. Fans can purchase the kicks on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Like the original pair, the shoe features a white leather upper with an elephant print wrapped around the heel and toe. A red Jumpman logo is embroidered on the tongues to match the red mudguard. Since it is an OG colorway, the iconic 'Nike AIR' logo is placed on the heels.

While special sneaker collaborations with rappers often get the most hype, the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' will serve as another example of the shoe's staying power.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jordan Brand has re-released the Air Jordan 3 in countless colorways since 1988. But the original colorways worn by Michael Jordan will always stand the test of time.

It is a safe bet that the Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' will sell out quickly. However, there are options for fans who fail to purchase a pair before they sell out online. Those consumers willing to pay resale prices can purchase a pair of the retro basketball shoes on eBay, GOAT, or StockX.

Check out the video from Chris Chae of WearTesters below. Chase provides fans with up-close images of the shoes in hand, plus a history lesson on the Air Jordan 3. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for all of your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

Air Jordan 37 Details Announced

CeeDee Lamb Wears Air Jordan 4s During Cowboys Game

Zion Williamson Stars in Jordan Brand Commercial

In This Article (1)

Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls

View of Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' shoes.
News

Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' Hits Shelves on September 10

By Pat Benson
Quandre Diggs walking outside.
News

Seattle Seahawks Safety Wears Travis Scott Nikes

By Pat Benson
View of Nike Dunk Low 'UNC' shoes.
News

Nike Raising Prices on Most Popular Shoe

By Pat Benson
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks to pass during a preseason NFL game.
News

Trevor Lawrence Promotes Affordable Adidas Shoes

By Pat Benson
View of all-black Nike Hot Step Air Terra shoe.
News

Drake's New Nike Shoes are Surprisingly Affordable

By Pat Benson
Lil Baby tries on shoes.
News

James Harden Gifts Lil Baby Unique Pair of Adidas Shoes

By Pat Benson
Detailed view of Kyrie Irving's shoes.
News

Ranking Five Best Signature Sneaker Lines in NBA

By Pat Benson
Trae Young smiles after a made shot during the 2021-22 season.
News

Trae Young Can't Wait to Debut Second Adidas Basketball Shoe

By Pat Benson