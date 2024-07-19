Breanna Stewart's PUMA Sneakers Celebrate "City of Love"
There are more signature sneaker lines launching in the WNBA each year. But none of the industry players appear to be having more fun than New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and PUMA.
Earlier this year, PUMA officially released Stewart's third signature sneaker - the PUMA Stewie 3. The performance hoop shoe draws inspiration from Stewart's live, love, and legacy.
Later this month, Stewart will represent Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. The WNBA All-Star will be playing the game she loves in the PUMA Stewie 3 "City of Love" colorway. This is the second colorway of the PUMA Stewie 3, and it will be released to athletes and fans.
The PUMA Stewie 3 "City of Love" launched on June 28, 2024, alongside a collection of apparel spanning cardigans, sweatpants, sweatshirts, and more.
The collection will be available for $45-$130 at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and at Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker.
The "City of Love" colorway features a cool blue iteration features Parisian-inspired floral details, reflecting Stewart's love for the game, her family, and her prestigious career.
But at the end of the day, it is about getting bucks. The PUMA Stewie 3 is built for performance, featuring a high-abrasion outsole for added grip and a dual-density Profoam+ midsole for cushioning.
Lastly, it boasts a hooper-approved drop-in midsole for enhanced support and comfort, nitrogen foam technology for responsiveness, and a breathable, supportive upper.
It is sure to be an exciting summer for sneakerheads. Just don't expect anyone to play as passionately as Stewart and PUMA. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
