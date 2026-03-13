The Nike 'Unseen Hours' Pack Pays Tribute to Tri-State Area

Foot Locker has long established itself as the intersection of sports and sneaker culture. As basketball season counts down to its most crucial moments, Foot Locker has teamed up with Nike on a sneaker pack celebrating the moments that prepare players for glory.

On March 19, Foot Locker will exclusively release the Nike' Unseen Hours' footwear and apparel pack. This is the first installment of a four-season exclusive series at Foot Locker, spotlighting the grind, grit, and determination that define the game beyond the spotlight.

The Nike G.T. Cut 1. | Foot Locker

Rooted in the Tri-State area, the March' Unseen Hours' footwear and apparel pack represents the players who put in the unseen work behind the scenes, early morning training, pushing through long hours in the gym to reach the next level.

Each silhouette in the pack pays homage to the Tri-State area, with state inspiration woven directly into the storytelling, embodying New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

The campaign features San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper and centers on his journey, highlighting the discipline and dedication required to reach the NBA. Plus, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's third signature sneaker as well as the Nike G.T. Future share the spotlight.

Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 1

The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 1. | Foot Locker

The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 1 "Dylan Harper Player Exclusive" is inspired by New York. It will be available in men's sizing for $200 at Foot Locker. The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 1 marks Harper's first player-exclusive colorway and features his signature logo, further cementing the connection between the player and the collection.

Embedded with a cushioning system that combines the springy resilience of React Foam with the full-length responsiveness of the Air Zoom Strobel unit, these shoes let you stay in control through sudden movements.

Nike G.T. Future

The Nike G.T. Future. | Foot Locker

The Nike G.T. Future "Unseen Hours" is inspired by New Jersey. It will be available in Men's ($210) sizing at Foot Locker. The silhouette is draped in Psychic Purple with Black detailing. It is loaded with bouncy, full-length Air Zoom Strobel and a forefoot Air Zoom, with player-approved Cushlon 3.0 foam.

Nike Ja 3

The Nike Ja 3. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "Tri-State" is inspired by Connecticut. It will be available in Men's ($135) and Grade School ($112) sizing at Foot Locker and Nike. Morant's third signature basketball shoe is light, tough, and a game-changer with full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam.

The Nike' Unseen Hours' footwear and apparel pack launches March 19 exclusively at Foot Locker and will be available online via launch reservation at footlocker.com and in select stores nationwide and includes accompanying apparel.

Future 'Unseen Hours' Collections

The Nike G.T. Cut 1 and Nike G.T. Future. | Foot Locker

Future 'Unseen Hours' collections will continue to release quarterly with additional colorways and styles throughout the year.

Fans can expect more exciting drops from Foot Locker as we enter the final stretch of the basketball season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.