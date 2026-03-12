Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" Drops Saturday

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan made NBA history in his iconic Air Jordan signature sneaker line. Even better, the old-school basketball shoes have transcended the basketball court to become the footwear of choice among top entertainers and artists around the world.

There have been countless Air Jordan collaborations over the years, but few are as bold as Teyana Taylor's visions.

Once again, Taylor has teamed up with Jumpman on one of the most striking interpretations of the Air Jordan 5 ever created. Below is a detailed look at the upcoming Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" colorway.

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" colorway. | Nike

Shopping Information

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 14. Online shoppers can buy the retro sneakers for $280 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

The higher-than-usual price tag is due to the elevated design and materials (more on that below). Fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find the sneakers on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" colorway. | Nike

Design Details

Taylor's "Concrete Rose" colorway applies a fashion-forward take on the legendary silhouette. The shoe features a Fir Green leather upper wrapped in decorative TPU rose vine detailing. Subtle hits of Metallic Gold on the eyelets and a Fire Red Jumpman tongue tag featuring rose petals complete the floral aesthetic.

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" colorway. | Nike

The jagged Cement Grey midsole continues the story, while the fan-favorite "Nike Air" on the heels stands out in Victory Green. Lastly, the outsole features a mix of Gum Medium Brown, Fire Red, White, and Fir to pull the intricate design together into an unmistakable colorway.

Air Jordan 3 History

Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 3 during the 1987-88 NBA season. The old-school basketball shoe is no longer considered a performance model, but it still features the same technology that helped "His Airness" take flight early in his career.

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" colorway. | Nike

The comfy collar feels soft around the ankle. Meanwhile, the flexible foam midsole offers all-day support. Plus, the Air-Sole units in the heel and forefoot provide lightweight cushioning. Lastly, the rubber outsole leaves your mark with every step.

Teyana Taylor's Inspiration

Teyana Taylor for Jordan Brand. | Nike

Taylor has worked with multiple sneaker brands over the years, but her Air Jordan collaborations are the most popular. With this project, she explains that a rose is more than just its petals. Her sneakers honor the protective thorns that have sharpened her on her path to greatness.

Taylor is an established legend in the entertainment industry, having worked in almost every role imaginable. She has put her vision and artistic creativity on display with what might be the best Air Jordan of 2026.

Apparel Collection

Pieces from the Jordan x Teyana Taylor Apparel Collection. | Nike

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" does not come with any additional laces or accessories. However, it is launching alongside a matching apparel collection.

The Jordan x Teyana Taylor Apparel Collection drops on the Nike SNKRS app at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 14. The pieces include: Short-Sleeve Tee ($80), Jumpsuit ($200), and Socks ($50).

It will not be easy to purchase the highly anticipated sneakers or apparel, so let's hope Jumpman has produced enough to meet fans' high demand. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.