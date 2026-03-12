The Best Caitlin Clark Moments From Team USA's World Cup Opener vs. Senegal

WNBA wunderkind Caitlin Clark made her grand return to the basketball court on Wednesday when she dropped 17 points and 12 assists in Team USA's rout of Senegal in the FIBA World Cup Qualifier opener.

The win marked Clark's first game on the hardwood since the 2025 WNBA season, during which the Fever star missed a big chunk of time while dealing with a groin injury, among other ailments. Her most recent appearance was last July 15.

“I haven’t played basketball in eight months,” Clark said Monday, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. “So getting to do it at this level for my first time back, there’s no better way to get tossed into the fire. … I know the [day of the game] I’m going to be hyped up. Probably a little anxious, but in a good way."

She needn't have been worried—the former Hawkeye looked every bit like her former self as the U.S. walloped Senegal, 110-46. Her 17-point haul was second only to Team USA's leading scorer, Dream guard Rhyne Howard, who came off the bench with a team-leading 21 points, plus five rebounds.

The team will play four more games in the qualifiers, including a tilt vs. host nation Puerto Rico on Thursday, but let's first take a quick look at some of Clark's best moments from the win, and some of what she said after the game.

A three-pointer to start

After checking in to the contest with 5:16 left in the opening frame, Clark's first shot of the game was a beautiful three-pointer that put the U.S. up 26–7. Take a peek at that below:

Caitlin Clark with a 3️⃣ on the FIBA stage for Team USA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MnvKp6qPpq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2026

A sweet assist to Angel Reese

Much has been made of the relationship between Clark and Sky forward/fellow Team USA member Angel Reese, but it's clear that talk doesn't bother or hinder the pair out on the court. Late in the third, Clark dished up a nice assist (one of her 12 total) to Reese, who then tossed in a lay-up to widen the U.S.'s lead to 71-30.

Caitlin Clark to Angel Reese, assists keep stacking pic.twitter.com/AN7zMqwNWM — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) March 11, 2026

Teaming up with Paige Bueckers

Speaking of assists, Clark also partnered with 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers multiple times throughout the contest, including for the three-pointer that cemented Clark's double-double.

PAIGE TO CAITLIN FOR THREEEE CAITLIN NOW HAS A DOUBLE DOUBLE pic.twitter.com/JNRvTkHhOq — correlation (@nosyone4) March 11, 2026

"More than anything, it makes me happy"

All told, Clark finished the night with 17 points on 4-of-5 shooting (all threes), plus 12 assists, in 19 minutes.

"I thought I was going to be anxious, but I was just excited," she said, per ESPN's Andrews. "I've been preparing for this for a really long time. ... There's nothing like getting to run around out there and having fun, especially with a group of people as talented as this. It came to me pretty quick, especially when I got that first three to roll around."

Once she checked in, the Fever guard said it took her about four minutes to feel normal again.

"More than anything, it makes me happy that I'm super sweaty right now and I got to play basketball."

As for her body and her health, the 24-year-old said she's feeling "great."

"My body's been feeling really good, so just kind of having confidence in that," Clark explained. "I think that was kind of the mental battle, like, trying to get over that aspect. Like, don't think about it, don't worry about it. You've put all the time in that you can to be in the best position you are. I feel great, so I think my mentality coming in has just been to play really, really hard."

"My focus more than anything was just play really fast, play up tempo. I know that's what I'm good at and what I can bring to this team."

For her part, coach Kara Lawson acknowledged Clark's work as a facilitator on Wednesday night and said that was part of the team's game plan heading in.

“She brings this dynamic play to the offensive end,” the coach said. “As much as she is a dynamic scorer, she’s one of the most dynamic playmakers in the world as well. So we talked about her utilizing all the talent [around her]. This is the most talented team she's played on. ... I thought she toggled between playmaking and scoring really well."

Next up, Team USA tips off against Puerto Rico at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The game will air on truTV/HBO Max.

