Bronny James Signs Endorsement Deal with Nike

Skip to main content
Bronny James Signs NIL Deal with Nike

Bronny James Signs NIL Deal with Nike

Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, has signed an endorsement deal with Nike.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, has signed an endorsement deal with Nike.

Just as colleges compete for top prospects, sneaker companies also try their hardest to sign budding superstars. Nike scored a major victory today by signing Bronny James to a NIL endorsement deal.

The Sierra Canyon High School guard recently started his senior year and has already begun visiting colleges. Now that the top prospect has signed a name-image-likeness deal with Nike, that narrows down the number of schools he could potentially attend.

In an interview with Complex, James said, "For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild—it really means a lot to me."

The 18-year-old is not exaggerating when he says Nike has always been a part of his family. Twenty years ago, his father, LeBron James, unveiled his first signature shoe with Nike.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Today is another important moment in a series of unbelievable milestones for the James family. LeBron recently debuted his 20th signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 20. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is expected to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time points leader this season.

As for Bronny, he still has his work cut out for him. In addition to all the challenges of being a high school student, the budding star must figure out his next steps after graduation. It is great that he has the family business supporting him every step of the way.

Recommended For You

Official Images & Details: Nike LeBron 20

LeBron Deconstructs His Off-White Dunks

LeBron's Ten Best Shoes of 2021-22 Season

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
LeBron James

'Bronny' James looks on during a game.
News

Bronny James Signs Endorsement Deal with Nike

By Pat Benson
Robert Kraft holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
News

Nike Designed Shoes for New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

By Pat Benson
Xavier McKinney at a press conference.
News

New York Giants Safety Xavier McKinney's Nike Dunks are Cold

By Pat Benson
Caleb Williams throws the football.
News

USC Trojans Quarterback Wears Unreleased Nikes Worth $2K

By Pat Benson
Manny Machado yells after hitting a home run.
News

Manny Machado Wears Air Jordans Before Padres Playoff Game

By Pat Benson
Francisco Lindor stands on base after a hit.
News

Francisco Lindor Wears Dad Shoes Before Mets Playoff Game

By Pat Benson
Purple and gold Nike Dunk shoes.
News

Nike Dunks Perfect for Lakers Fans

By Pat Benson
Victor Wembanyama tying his shoes.
News

NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama's Feet

By Pat Benson