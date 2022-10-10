Bronny James Signs Endorsement Deal with Nike

Just as colleges compete for top prospects, sneaker companies also try their hardest to sign budding superstars. Nike scored a major victory today by signing Bronny James to a NIL endorsement deal.

The Sierra Canyon High School guard recently started his senior year and has already begun visiting colleges. Now that the top prospect has signed a name-image-likeness deal with Nike, that narrows down the number of schools he could potentially attend.

In an interview with Complex, James said, "For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild—it really means a lot to me."

The 18-year-old is not exaggerating when he says Nike has always been a part of his family. Twenty years ago, his father, LeBron James, unveiled his first signature shoe with Nike.

Today is another important moment in a series of unbelievable milestones for the James family. LeBron recently debuted his 20th signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 20. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is expected to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time points leader this season.

As for Bronny, he still has his work cut out for him. In addition to all the challenges of being a high school student, the budding star must figure out his next steps after graduation. It is great that he has the family business supporting him every step of the way.

Recommended For You

Official Images & Details: Nike LeBron 20

LeBron Deconstructs His Off-White Dunks