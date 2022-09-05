See What Shoes LeBron James Wore to Ohio State Football Game

The first Saturday of September is always special for sports fans. Even the most famous athletes in the world cannot contain their excitement for the start of college football season.

Several stars showed up for the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fightin' Irish. But none garnered more attention than Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who attended the game with his oldest son, Bronny.

Fans and media alike picked apart the visit from every angle possible. Does the trip to Columbus indicate that Bronny will play for the Buckeyes Men's Basketball team next year? Could this be the first sign of LeBron's second return to the Cleveland Cavaliers?

While everyone pushed their agenda, FanNation Kicks clued in on the shoes worn by the father and son. Bronny wore the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha' shoes, which we have covered a lot this summer. But LeBron wore an even more exclusive pair of kicks. Below is everything fans need to know about the shoes worn by LeBron on Saturday, August 3.

Nike Dunk Low 'Off-White University Red'

Nike Dunk Low 'Off-White University Red' Nike

It took considerable time to figure out the shoes LeBron wore but finding the answer was worth the wait. The NBA legend wore the Nike Dunk Low in the 'Off-White University Red' colorway.

The Nike Dunk Low has been around since the 1980s and, like most fashion trends, has waxed and waned in popularity. But the retro basketball shoe has enjoyed unprecedented hype over the past two years, especially when Nike collaborates with the brand Off-White.

The Nike Dunk Low in the 'Off-White University Red' was released on December 20, 2019, for $170. According to StockX, the average resale price is now $694.

The late-great fashion designer Virgil Abloh paid homage to skate and basketball culture with his shoe design. The 'Off-White University Red' colorway is based on the 'UNLV' colorway but includes a secondary lacing system, zip ties, and signature Off-White text.

However, it appears that LeBron took off the secondary lacing system and zip ties but added his own flair by replacing red laces with white laces. Take it from 'King James' always wear your shoes, and do not be afraid of altering them to your liking. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

