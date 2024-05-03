New Balance Unveils Epic Month-Long 'Grey Day' Celebration
Every sneakerhead has specific dates marked on their calendar. One of those footwear holidays is New Balance's Grey Day. Luckily for fans, the Boston-based brand is celebrating Grey Day all month long.
Ask any athlete—white sneakers mean more maintenance. That's why New Balance introduced the color Grey in the 1980s to build a superior running shoe. Grey was a choice made with the same level of consideration as any performance feature, offering a solution for urban runners whose white trainers couldn't hold up to city conditions.
Throughout the month, New Balance athletes will wear Grey on the biggest stages of sport—from Coco Gauff at the French Open to Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray during the NBA Playoffs. Please see beneath my signature for more details on Grey Days collections and product drops this month.
While the models have evolved over the years with everchanging technology and materials, Grey continues to embody New Balance's timeless quality and style in every form. No color better elevates your style like Grey, and no one does Grey like New Balance. The brand will also launch several exclusive products throughout the month, including:
May 1
The Grey Shop launches in New Balance stores and on NewBalance.com and will include new and existing Grey styles from their lifestyle, performance, Numeric, and kids ranges. The first official drop takes place with New Balance's 327, 574, 550, and a selection of timeless Grey apparel on May 1.
May 17
The New Balance WRPD Runner and 1906R 'Grey Days' launch on May 17. These special-edition designs feature material mixes and distressed details inspired by the timelessness of stone. The perfect blend of grey performance and style.
May 20
The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 'Grey' launches on May 20. Suede detailing and a classic, tonal grey colorway provide a heritage-inspired take on our pinnacle running shoe. Meanwhile, the unique combination of reliable comfort and high performance offers versatility that spans everyday to race day.
May 23
The New Balance KAWHI IV launches on May 23. The modern design of this state-of-the-art basketball shoe offers consumers high-performance features, complimented by a sophisticated, lifestyle-influenced aesthetic that allows it to flex between the court and the street.
On the same day, the District Vision x New Balance SC Elite v4 collaboration launches globally along with a range of apparel. It is another example of the brand's strength in collaborating across different sports and industries.
May 24
The 'Grey' New Balance Coco CG1 and Fresh Foam Audazo Numeric launch on May 24. The special-edition Coco Gauff signature design features hairy suede accenting and neutral detailing. Coco Gauff's first signature tennis shoe and New Balance's indoor soccer shoe provide an exclamation mark to the epic month-long celebration.
Athletes and fans can expect for the Grey Days collections to be available in stores and NewBalance.com in May, with suggested retail pricing from $60 to $265. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
