Faith Kipyegon Had Inspiring Quote After Falling Short of Goal to Run Sub-Four Minute Mile
Faith Kipyegon attempted to become the first woman ever to run a sub-four minute mile on Thursday. The three-time Olympic gold medalist in the 1,500 meters event fell just short of her goal, finishing the mile in 4:06.42.
Though Kipyegon finished shy of her goal, she is confident that a woman will break the four-minute barrier soon.
"It's only a matter of time," Kipyegon said on the Nike broadcast. "But I think it will come to our way. If it's not me, it'll be somebody else. ... We are not limited. We can limit ourselves through our thoughts, but I think we are supposed to try everything in our lives and prove to the world that we are strong and we can push it."
Kipyegon still did break her own world record for the fastest mile ever run by a woman. She previously set the record by running a 4:07.64 mile in 2023.
This run will not end up counting as a new record however, because she had extra assistance in a run that was sponsored by Nike in an unofficial run. Nike helped provide assistance to Kipyegon by creating a specialized speed suit and sports bra for Kipyegon to use and having multiple male and female pacers run the race with her and lower the amount of drag.