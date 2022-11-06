Bryce Harper Wears Air Jordans Despite Under Armour Deal

The 2022 MLB season was nothing short of amazing from start to finish. Sadly, all good things must end. The Houston Astros defeated the Houston Astros in six games to win their first World Series since 2017.

As always, our focus is on what the players have on their feet. Before Saturday night's game, the Phillies' social media team shared a picture of Bryce Harper walking on the field at Minute Maid Park.

Harper has been an Under Armour athlete since 2011. In 2016, Harper signed a ten-year extension which was the largest endorsement deal in history for a baseball player. Since then, Under Armour has released signature shoes and cleats as part of Harper's collection.

However, Harper was not wearing Under Armour shoes before Game 6 of the World Series. Instead, the 7x MLB All-Star wore a rare pair of Air Jordan sneakers. It is important to note that we do not know the details of Harper's contract with Under Armour.

Harper could be well within his rights to wear shoes of competing companies when he is not on the field. Below is what fans need to know about Harper's kicks.

Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low

Harper wore the Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low. The low-top shoes were released in August 2021 for $150. The shoes sold out immediately and now have an average resale price of $1,519, according to StockX.

The Air Jordan 1 (and the low-top counterpart) has been around since the mid-1980s. The classic silhouette has been reimagined in countless colorways. This colorway was designed in collaboration with rapper Travis Scott and Fragment.

Under Armour

View of Bryce Harper's cleats during Game Four of the 2022 World Series. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

During Game Six of the World Series, Harper wore his signature Under Armour cleats as he has always done before. On Thursday, we discussed the UA Harper 7 Low ST. Fans can choose between several colorways of the low-cut cleats and shop Harper's entire collection on Under Armour's website.

The partnership between Harper and Under Armour has been successful. Seeing the Under Armour signature athlete wearing Air Jordans is most likely a sign of the times. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, highlights, and interviews.

